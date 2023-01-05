Google Pixel 7a RAM and storage details leak online





The Google Pixel 7a, which is supposed to be the successor to the Pixel 6a, has been rumored for quite some time. Recently, a hands-on video appeared on his web revealing its design and display specs. Now, a new leak has hinted at the details of the phone’s RAM and storage.The Google Pixel 7a is said to have 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB onboard. The Pixel 6a offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the regular Pixel 7 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

A hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7a was leaked by a Facebook group a few days ago. Recently, a well-known Twitter informant, @chunvn8888, claimed that Google locked a rogue prototype unit. A screenshot tweeted by the tipster shows the fastboot menu showing her RAM and storage capacity on the device. The Google Pixel 7a is said to feature 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB onboard. If this rumor has any weight, it will be the Pixel 6a’s upgrade from his 6GB memory. The fastboot menu also shows the lynx codename that is said to belong to the Pixel 7a.

A previously leaked hands-on video hinted at the full design of the intended handset, using a design language similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a’s display is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate. It also suggested dual SIM support and dual rear cameras.

According to past reports, the Google Pixel 7a will launch in May at the company’s annual I/O conference. It is expected to have Samsung’s 90Hz 1080p OLED display. The dual rear camera setup is said to consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Google’s Tensor G2 SoC and Qualcomm chips are expected to power the device. It also supports 5W wireless charging.

