British engineers cautiously welcome Rishi Sunak’s speech





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined his goals to grow the economy and spur innovation across the UK through additional spending on technology research and development in areas such as artificial intelligence and fintech.

Speaking at East London’s tech innovation hub Plexal on Wednesday, Sunak focused on the UK’s tech industry in a speech that made five promises in areas such as reducing NHS waiting times and reducing inflation.

Some people see innovation as gadgets and geeky things, on the fringes of growth compared to traditional tax and spending instruments. That’s exactly what we need to change. The way of thinking, says Sunak.

The prime minister added that innovation will bring new jobs and bigger salaries.Sunak said the government will increase public research and development funding to 20 billion in technologies such as AI, life sciences, quantum, fintech and greentech. rice field.

Snak’s speech shows optimistic support

Mr. Sunak’s speech was well received by the tech industry.

Plexal CEO Andrew Roughan said the government’s focus on technology and innovation will be key to driving economic growth.

Plexal has previously worked with government departments such as the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.

Innovation plays a key role in effectively solving global problems such as the climate crisis, cybersecurity, medical staff, national security and even knife crime. The innovation is being developed across the board and we need to start rolling it out.

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, said the announcement was an optimistic endorsement of UK technology, saying the government is supporting innovation in the country.

This follows the ordeal of 2022, when funding for UK tech start-ups declined in the second half amid rising interest rates and surging inflation.

Shaw added: After his tumultuous 2022, the resilience, capacity and potential of the UK tech industry is clear. His CEOs, startup founders and tech employees across the country are ready to take advantage of the outlook outlined by the prime minister today.

R&D concerns

The new investment in R&D was welcomed, but Sunak was previously criticized for cutting the small business R&D tax credit to reduce fraud.

Sarah Barber, CEO of investment firm Jenson Funding Partners, said the success of UK technology still depends on driving innovation and organizational change.

She added: One of the new R&D measures, which will adversely affect the long-term changes the UK government wants, will allow foreign contractors to be included from 1 April 2023. It’s gone.

The UK is not yet at the stage of having the best talent and we would like to change this part of our R&D policy to maintain the best chance of staying competitive.

Gerard Grech, CEO of the growth network Tech Nation, said he wanted more to allow the country’s high-growth technology companies to remain on the London Stock Exchange and be able to list, so that IPO funds could be reinvested in innovators and pioneers. says that you need to do

Grech added: There is also a need, more than ever, to champion and welcome UK technical qualifications internationally in order to attract the best international talent in a competitive global environment.

