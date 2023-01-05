Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus review: a smart yet sensational smartphone





Redmi is all set to start 2023 with a 200MP vision. The company has added a new smartphone to its latest number series with the launch of the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus. We have confirmed the high-end variant of the Note 12 family which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, let’s find out what Redmi has to offer its customers this New Year.

in the box

Along with your smartphone you will receive a 120W adapter, clear phone cover, SIM eject pin and documentation.

design

The latest Note 12 Pro Plus looks similar to its predecessor, with the same height and body dimensions. The company has retained a clean body design that we liked for its aesthetic appeal.

To protect against dust and splashes, the company guarantees IP53 certification for the phone. On the back is a rectangular frame made up of three camera sensors and a dual LED flash. The front of the phone is all screen, with a small punch hole in the top center where the selfie camera sensor is located. The key placement is similar to what we’ve seen on previous phones, with the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. requires a certain degree of precision.

The top of the phone is attractive because the company has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a great strategy. The bottom has a hybrid SIM tray, a Type-C USB port, and a second speaker grill.

screen

As for the display, there is little difference between the latest Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and its predecessor, the Note 11 Pro Plus. The Note 12 Pro Plus has the same he AMOLED display of 6.67 inches and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colors on the screen are very punchy and bright, with some darks to balance. That’s thanks to a display that can reproduce 1.07 billion colors. To enhance the viewing experience, the company has also incorporated Dolby Vision, which refines content in high definition, allowing content to be streamed in pristine quality from Netflix and Amazon.

The screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and the aspect ratio is 20:9. The display brightness is also sharp, making it easy to use the phone even in bright sunlight, and the widescreen space and his 120Hz refresh rate enhance the gaming experience.

OS

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus runs on Android 12 and features the company’s MIUI 13 interface. Just like the Note 11 Pro Plus, the interface remains mostly unchanged and comes with the same set of smart features.

Portrait with Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus | Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

processor

The latest Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is powered by a new processor Dimensity 1080 SoC (6nm) with a clock speed of 2.6GHz. The processor never faces any issues while multitasking or playing games. A new MediaTek processor helps with the phone’s balancing tasks and supports a 200MP camera.

The phone comes with a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, so the gaming experience is fluid, offering a seamless and lag-free experience during intense gaming. To prevent the phone from overheating, the company uses his 3000 mm2 vapor chamber to spread the heat. We didn’t experience any heating issues while playing games, but this could also be climate related.

The variant we reviewed came with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

camera

The main highlight of the new Note 12 Pro Plus is its 200MP primary lens. Redmi marks the debut of his pro-grade HPX sensor by incorporating it into the camera’s lens. The main rear lens also uses ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition), an ultra-low reflection coating that reduces glare and optimizes complex lighting scenarios. However, I noticed glare when the object was moving at high speed. OIS helps you capture the right shot. The 200MP lens can’t shoot at very high settings, but it defaults to 12.5MP.

The other two lenses are the same as we’ve seen on the Note 11 Pro Plus, with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The image I clicked maintained good color balance, shadows, and contrast levels. In some cases, I noticed that the images were oversaturated and overexposed compared to images captured using other smartphones. The wide viewing angle enabled us to cover a wide scene.

Color stability was maintained throughout ultra-wide-angle shots, with no noise impairments. Images taken at night turned out to be detailed without being affected by noise.Night mode further enhances the images. This is a good choice if you want a balanced image at night. The camera also does a great job isolating the background when using portrait mode. The images maintained a good sync of color and detail.

Night shot with Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus | Photo credit: Haider Ali Khan

The 16MP selfie sensor can accurately capture stunning images and keep images clean without diluting facial colors or details.

battery

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has an upgraded battery. The phone comes with a battery capacity of 4,980mAh. Charge diffusion is very slow because the processor core controls the power distribution well. To charge the phone, the company offers a 120W fast charger that fully charges the phone in 20-25 minutes.

verdict

We feel Redmi ticked all the right boxes with the Note 12 Pro Plus, and we really appreciate the use of the 3.5mm headphone jack. This is something most companies no longer offer at their price points where the phones fall. A powerful camera, fast processor, charging speed, and other features make the latest Note 12 Pro Plus a top contender in its price range.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a retail price of 29,999.

Specs Screen: 6.67 inch AMOLED Resolution: 1080×2400 Processor: Dimensity 1080 SoC (6nm) OS: Android 12 Audio Jack: Available; 3.5mm Storage: 12GB RAM; 256 GB Internal Storage Camera: 200 MP Primary Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide Lens , 2MP Macro Lens, 16MP Selfie Battery: 4,980 mAh

