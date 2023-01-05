Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series begins its global journey in India





Xiaomi held a big event in India today to mark the international debut of the Redmi Note 12 series. His Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ sold in India are exactly the same as the homonymous products sold in China.

The launch event is for the Redmi Note 12 series 5G, suggesting that Xiaomi may introduce an LTE-only member to the Redmi Note 12 family in the near future.

The Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a 6.67 AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. On the back he has two cameras, only one of which is used to generate images – his 48MP main shooter with PDAF.

The phone comes in green or black and is priced at INR15,499 ($187/175) for the 4/128 GB variant and INR17,499 ($210/200) for the 6/128 GB. Sales will begin on January 11th, and the phone will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, and retailers.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has the same overall design, but is actually a bit smaller than its vanilla sibling. Powered by a Dimensity 1080 chipset and his 50MP camera, the 5,000 mAh battery supports his 67W charging.

The colors of Redmi Note 12 Pro are black, blue and pink. Pricing is INR24,999 ($300/285) for the base 6/128GB version, INR26,999 ($325/307) for the 8/128GB mid-tier model, and INR27,999 ($340/320) for the top 8/256GB spec. . Xiaomi offers discounts up to INR3,000 ($37/35) for early buyers. Available from January 11th on Mi Store, Flipkart and partner retailers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the leader in the series. It has the same footprint as its non-Plus sibling, shares an OLED panel and his 5,000 mAh battery, but is the first device in India to feature Samsung’s ISOCELL HPX sensor for its 200MP camera. Charging is also super fast at 120W, and an adapter is included in the retail box.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ starts at INR25,999 ($315/295) for the base 8/256 GB variant and the 12/256GB at INR28,999 ($350/330) with discounts applied. Color variations are black, white and blue. Like its Pro brother, the phone will be available on his January 11th at Mi.com, Flipkart, and select third-party retailers.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ debuts Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor

Sadly, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery with its 210W charging and tiny 4,300 mAh battery will never leave China.

