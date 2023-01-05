TCL is the largest Google TV maker in 2023





At CES 2023, TCL will show off its latest premium TV set, with Google TV and Roku set to share the stage.

Launching sometime in 2023, TCL refreshes its lineup of premium TVs with updated S and Q series.

The biggest change in terms of design across TCL’s 2023 lineup is the arrival of a “bezel-less” design across all price points. Whether it’s a small TV or his high-end 4K model, the bezels are minimized for a premium look.

The TCL S series includes the S3 in 1080p with HDR support in sizes from 32″ to 43″. The S4 adds Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 4K with MEMC in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches.

TCL32S350G TCL65S450G

On the other hand, the 2023 TCL QLED Q series will start with Q6. TCL says the model supports “more colors” using Quantum Dot technology and should be 66% brighter than his non-QLED TVs with “HighBright” displays. It also features 120Hz VRR gaming and is available in sizes from 50″ to 75″.

The TCL Q7 supports a ‘HighBright PRO’ display, which according to TCL will double the peak nits and support five times more dimming zones compared to the previous year. The panel is 120Hz native, but it supports “Game Accelerator 240″ of 240Hz VRR. It’s also IMAX Enhanced ready and available in sizes from 55″ to 85”.

Finally, the TCL QM8 is equipped with a “Mini LED ULTRA” that supports up to 2,300 dimming zones. The HighBright Ultra display can also double the peak brightness of TCL’s 2022 mini LED set, and the TV supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity. Sizes for this set start at 65 inches and go up to 98 inches.

TCL65Q650G TCL75Q750G TCL85QM850G

TCL hasn’t confirmed which OS will ship on all of these TVs, other than saying it will be either Google TV or Roku, but the Q series will be the main focus of TCL’s 2021 and 2022 lineup. It’s no surprise that it ships with Google TV along the way.

An interesting related article states that TCL is “the top Google TV brand in the world”. Given TCL’s mass appeal, affordability, and market position, this isn’t all that surprising, but it’s certainly notable nonetheless.

Google TV details:

