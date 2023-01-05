Sony keynote at CES 2023 in under 9 minutes





Sony announced a lot at its CES 2023 keynote, including new movies, new ways to enjoy video games, and more.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/Engadget

Like us on Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/engadget

Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/engadget

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/engadget

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@engadget

Engadget Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t..

Learn more about Engadget Audio: https://www.engadget.com/2019-08-01-e…

Read more: http://www.engadget.com

show less

video transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

KENICHIRO YOSHIDA: Happy 2033. Thank you for coming. I’m here today to tell you how Sony is pushing people forward. Our corporate direction is to get closer to people, including creators and users. Sony’s first microsatellite was launched yesterday.

[APPLAUSE]

A Japanese astronaut said that if you look at the earth from space, you can see how thin the atmosphere is. And from space there are no borders. Star Sphere provides an opportunity to learn more about our planet. This is made possible by Sony technology. CMOS image sensors don’t just change the way we see the world. But they can help unlock the potential and create emotion in film and TV production.

Digital stem camera VENICE created for cinematographers with cinematographers. It was used to capture the epic visuals of blockbusters such as Top Gun 2 Maverick. His FR7 cinema camera from Sony opens up creative possibilities in studio production and filmmaking settings with a versatile remote control. Last October, he acquired Pixomondo, giving him an end-to-end virtual production solution.

We’re also working with Epic Games, whose Unreal engine powers real-time rendering for virtual production. Our film department continues to create compelling stories. He also continues to explore the possibilities of his most-loved video game IP as it makes its way from his PlayStation platform to screens. “The Last of Us” will premiere his January 15th on HBO and HBO Max. “Twisted Metal” and “God to War” are also being made into television.

story continues

Now let’s talk about the racing game that created a generation of driving enthusiasts.

– [SPEAKING JAPANESE]

– Sony Pictures Entertainment as over 10 projects in development. And now, an amazing action-adventure based on “Gran Turismo” is born.

――I’m looking forward to the development of “Gran Turismo,” which is scheduled to be released this summer.

– But what’s interesting is that this isn’t your typical cinematic game.

– A movie that combines an adrenaline-pumping racing simulation game with the ultimate wish-fulfillment story of a teenage Gran Turismo player going from gamer to real-life professional race car driver. And it’s the story that revolutionized the racing world.

– Sony’s technology is very supportive of this film in terms of technology delivery.

– Sony’s VENICE 2 camera has a removable sensor, called Rialto. And we’ve used Realtos in cars, in cockpits, and other spaces where you wouldn’t normally be able to fit his IMAX resolution sensors. And for the exterior photography, it’s very bright where you can really simulate a ‘Gran Turismo’ angle, so you can go in and put it in place.

– The world will see the film when it opens worldwide on August 11th. But today I will make a sneak peek.

– So we want to broaden the way viewers can experience live events by enabling an immersive experience without being physically present. So we recently spoke to the creators about how they envision the evolution of entertainment experiences in virtual worlds.

JADE RAYMOND: When you create a game, you create an entire universe. Especially when it comes to Haven, you could create an entirely new franchise. So we are rethinking everything.

LIL NAS X: The great thing about performing in a virtual world is that my fans can actually be on stage with me, run around with me, and interact with me in ways they can’t in real life.

NURIA TARRE: One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration between Sony and Manchester City is that it sits at the intersection of sports, technology and entertainment.

Nami Iwamoto: I want fans who can’t make it to the stadium to experience the atmosphere of the match and share the excitement and excitement of the match with fans around the world.

JIM RYAN: Next month, PlayStation VR2 will launch a new generation of virtual reality experiences. Currently, more than 30 of his games, including much-loved franchises such as Horizon, Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village, are making their way to his window. is.

The game “Gran Turismo”, which has sold more series than any other title developed by PlayStation Studio, can experience games like never before with a free upgrade PSP R2 player. The award-winning, best-selling VR rhythm game is coming to PlayStation VR2. Our mission is to make these experiences accessible to all gamers, regardless of physical ability.

Today we are excited to announce the next step in our journey to making games more accessible. Project Leonardo is the codename for a new PS5 accessibility controller kit that will make it easier, more comfortable and longer for players with disabilities to play. .

– Let me introduce you to our new brand Afeela. This is a prototype. And our new brand Afeela. Afeela represents our interactive relationship concept where people feel a sense of intelligent mobility and mobility leverages sensing and AI technology to detect and understand people and society.

I have a lot to share with you tonight. We are able to work with one of his major partners, Epic Games, to extend the time and space for mobile experiences.

– At Epic, we make games like Fortnite. At its heart is his Unreal Engine, which is used to build all kinds of entertainment and industrial applications. At Epic, we are passionate about cars and the automotive industry. And we are delighted that Sony and Sony Honda Mobility are entering this revolutionary world of interactive automotive technology. Given Sony’s experience and expertise in entertaining and entertaining people around the world, they will come up with great ways to capture their imaginations.

・As a mobility tech company, we will create mobility experiences that move people.

KENICHIRO YOSHIDA: A common partner that has helped us achieve important milestones on our mobility roadmap is Qualcomm.

– We are on a mission to make everyone and everything connected and intelligent. We are transforming the company, expanding the technology roadmap that started with mobile to essentially connect all devices and make high-performance computing intelligent. The automobile is one of the greatest examples of this technological transformation. A 100% connected, software-defined vehicle.

Intelligent. That’s why we set out to create this platform, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. It represents our ability to drive these new experiences for the future of mobility.

KENICHIRO YOSHIDA: Thank you for joining us today. Enjoy CES!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/sony-keynote-ces-2023-under-050742202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos