AI-narrated audiobooks now available on Apple Books





Apple has launched digital narration for Apple Books. It provides a new way for publishers to automatically generate high-quality AI-narrated audio from written text.

First announced in December on the Apple Books for Authors webpage, the feature allows publishers on the Apple Books platform to opt-in to have their written books converted to narrated audio format using AI. . Voice samples developed specifically for this feature are available on the same web page.

More and more book lovers listen to audiobooks, but only a fraction of them have been converted to audio, leaving millions of titles unpublished. Many authors, especially those associated with independent authors or small publishers, cannot produce audiobooks due to the cost and complexity of production. Digital narration in Apple Books helps meet growing demand by making audiobook creation more accessible for everyone and giving listeners more access to books.

Apple Books digital narration combines advanced text-to-speech technology with the significant work of a team of linguists, quality control specialists, and audio engineers to create high-quality audiobooks from your ebook files. Apple has long been at the forefront of innovative speech technology, and now works with publishers, authors, and narrators to adapt it for long reading.

[…]

Digitally narrated titles are a valuable complement to professionally narrated audiobooks, helping you reach as many books and as many people as possible with your audio. Apple Books remains committed to celebrating and showcasing the magic of human narration and will continue to expand its catalog of human-narrated audiobooks.

Apple offers different AI voices for different genres, and the feature is only available for some genres at the moment, but more will be added in the future. It can take up to a month for an audiobook marked with to be produced and approved, suggesting that there is an element of manual review in the process. Publishers are also free to offer traditional human-narrated audiobooks alongside AI-narrated versions.

As highlighted by The Guardian, the first AI-narrated audiobook is now available on Apple Books, highlighted by the tag “Narrated by Apple Books”.

popular stories

7 iOS features to release or expand in 2023

2023 is fast approaching and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. Details about iOS 17 have yet to be revealed, but Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates such as iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of his iOS features scheduled to launch or expand in additional countries in 2023, including Apple Pay Later.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is said to feature a digital crown, waist-mounted battery pack, and more

According to The Information, Apple’s mixed reality headsets feature physical dials for switching to real-world views, waist-mounted battery packs, tiny motors that automatically adjust lenses, and more. A concept rendering paywall report based on allegedly leaked information by Ian Zelbo aims to reveal a wide range of previously unheard of specific features…

iPhone 15 Pro model rumored to feature titanium frame, Taptic buttons, increased RAM and more

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and more RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In today’s research note from Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple shuts down popular weather app Dark Sky

The calendar is January 1st and Apple has shut down its popular weather app Dark Sky. The app was already removed from the App Store in his September and is no longer working for existing users starting today. Since Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020, he’s built much of the app’s functionality into the Weather app that comes pre-installed on his iPhones, iPads, and Macs. before this…

5 features we can expect from both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

According to recent rumors, Apple is looking to bridge the gap between the standard and high-end models in the iPhone line with the iPhone 15, due out in September. There are “serious concerns” about how certain models in the iPhone 14 lineup are performing, and Apple is reportedly looking to re-evaluate its treatment of this low-end versus high-end model…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/05/ai-narrated-audiobooks-now-available/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos