Arkansas receives pro bono support from Google.org fellows to improve access to government and community-based services and resources





12 Google.org Fellows (Google employees with engineering, design and program management skills) will work full-time in Arkansas for six months pro bono to make it easier for residents to apply to the government Expand the tool CiviForm. and community-based programs and services Supported programs may include government assistance, employment, education and training, and social services Arkansas will be the first state government to use this tool .Adopted in multiple cities

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that the state of Arkansas has launched a project with Google.org. It aims to increase access and use of government and community-based programs. The state will roll out his CiviForm, an open source tool that makes it easier for residents to apply for programs online. As part of a Google.org Fellowship, 12 of his Googlers will work full-time pro bono in Arkansas for six months to help develop and initial launch the tool.

“Workforce development is of paramount importance to Arkansas residents, and we are excited to work with our Google.org fellows to make these opportunities easily accessible online. Programs available to Arkansas.” We are grateful for this support that will bring greater awareness of and a more efficient way to apply.”

“Google.org is pleased to assist the State of Arkansas in integrating CiviForm into their government program application process. It improves access to critical services and saves Arkansas time along the way.”

We are very excited about the support of our Google.org Fellows in a project that will help make it faster and easier for Arkansas people to apply for multiple programs statewide at once. We look forward to implementing and growing this service with our fellows.

A team of Google.org Fellows visited Little Rock in June to work with program managers who plan to adopt CiviForm. Kickoff Her meeting helped Google.org fellows learn about the program and better understand the needs of both administrators and Arkansas residents.

Project Overview Arkansas State goals for the project include:

Develop a common intake process for residents that efficiently connects them to services based on identified barriers and needs. Streamline the application experience so residents can easily apply for multiple programs from a single her website. Create processes that lead to improved acceptance, referrals, and case management for residents served by multiple agencies. Enable community-based organizations to assist residents in the application process.

ABOUT THE GOOGLE.ORG FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

Google.org works to bring the best of Google to the nonprofits and civic organizations that are tackling society’s greatest challenges. A Google.org Fellowship brings a team of Googlers into a nonprofit or government for up to six months of full-time pro bono work. Fellows and host institutions work together to build solutions and ensure that their joint work has a lasting and lasting impact. The Fellowship is Google.org’s active employee engagement and professional development program, in which participating fellows have expertise in software engineering, user experience research and design, marketing, product management, data science, and more. increase.

