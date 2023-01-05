Why Google and Meta ad spend is declining





Last year, for the first time since 2014, Google and Meta combined accounted for less than half of all digital ad spend in the US.

Part of it has to do with Apple requiring apps that ask users if they want to be tracked. Part of that has to do with the growing number of advertisers flocking to streaming. But a lot of it has to do with how social media is changing and how different platforms are influencing how we shop.

My TikTok is here to suggest solutions to very specific problems. Soon,” says the video’s narrator.

I’m not sure if this video is part of a marketing campaign. But it may have started that way, says Courtney Spritzer, CEO of marketing agency Socialfly, whose client’s ad spend on her TikTok has doubled in the last year.

“Brands can either post content organically to reach their audience, or hire creators and influencers to create content on their behalf,” she said.

And when those products start trending, other TikTokers review the same products.

Embarrassing admission: I bought a stupid toothpaste squeezer.

Kaitlin Ceckowski, Marketing Analyst at Mintel, said:

This eliminates Google searches that were more common in online shopping.

“People are using Amazon as their product search engine, not Google,” said Sucharita Kodari, a retail analyst at Forrester.

Still, she said Google is a big part of the advertising business, especially when it comes to product reviews. Not everyone trusts influencers when considering more expensive items like air fryers and Dyson airwraps that make up half of my feed.

