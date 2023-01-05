The Singaporean tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster dies, marking the end of a glorious era





Creative Technology founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo has passed away, marking the end of an era he pioneered with an indomitable entrepreneurial spirit. Long a tech icon growing up in Singapore, Wong will be remembered not only for putting the country on the world map, but for his undying passion and determination to push through setbacks.

In an SGX filing on Thursday, Creative said Sim passed away on January 4 and named Song Siow Hui, the current president of Creative Labs, as interim CEO. Lee Keng Nam, an independent non-executive director of the company, has been appointed acting chairman.

Describing Shim’s death as “a sad and sudden event,” Song said that on the eve of his death, he had “extensive discussions with Sim about the future direction of Creative, including discussions with the engineering team. Revealing they attended a meeting with the online sales team the next day, Song said he had worked with Shim for more than 30 years.

He added that he will work to ensure Creative’s “continuous smooth operations” and advance Sim’s vision and company strategy.

Details of Sim’s suspension will be announced in a separate announcement, as required of listed companies under the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading, according to a statement.

Sim, 67, founded Creative in 1981 and has been Chairman and CEO ever since.

“Under his guidance, the company rose to fame with the Sound Blaster sound card and became a world leader in digital entertainment products,” Creative said in a statement, adding that its product portfolio now includes wireless speakers and headphones, audiophile A grade amplifier, digital straddling, added. audio converter.

his passion was unwavering and tenacious

Since the news broke, my LinkedIn and Facebook page feeds have been flooded with tributes, mostly acknowledging Sim’s inspiring work in the digital audio space and his pioneering role in Singapore’s tech entrepreneur community. I’m quoting. Ask anyone here (old enough generation) to name a domestic tech brand, and they’ll likely point to the person behind Creative and Sound Blaster.

Sim, who sued a US company for patent infringement in 2006, said the technology was so innovative at the time that at least Apple copied it. In fact, Sim attributes his Apple success to a creative technology he says Apple replicated in his iPod and then evolved into the iPhone.

The two companies later settled a legal dispute when Apple agreed to pay $100 million for a patent license to use Creative’s layered user interface found in Creative’s Zen music player.

Ultimately, Apple’s enormous success with the iPod and increasing market competition ultimately killed Creative’s stronghold in the digital audio space. Over the next few years, the Singapore company continued to produce new products, including its AI-powered Super X-Fi technology.

But Creative never regained its early glory days. Fiscal 2022 net sales declined 27% from the prior year, impacted by shipping disruptions, global chip shortages, pandemic-related market conditions and the conflict in Ukraine. The company’s net sales declined 23% in Asia Pacific, 34% in the Americas and 27% in Europe.

Despite the tough times, which may surprise some people, Creative is still holding out.

By his own admission, Sim said that Singapore was a difficult environment for entrepreneurship, and he believed that just being able to survive in the market was enough. Still, he was unwavering in his desire to stick to his home country and nurture local talent.

Creative played in a market that wasn’t featured in my beats so I didn’t get to see Sim often, but I was a loyal Zen product user. Being picky about audio quality, I chose to stick with MP3 players for generations, even when something like the iPod hit the market. The clarity and richness of the sound produced by Zen was unparalleled at the time.

With a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering, Sim is known for his love of music, which may explain why he founded Creative. Described as a friendly boss, if not eccentric at times, he had a larger than life personality that was once spotted with staff serving customers.

Over the years, I’ve heard many stories and personal anecdotes from others about the brains behind the creatives. This includes having his engineering team take apart a high-end digital piano made by a major musical instrument manufacturer and study the audio technology used in the product. Their “reverse his engineering” efforts apparently backfired spectacularly when his team couldn’t figure out how to put the components back in place and had to seek help from the manufacturer.

I heard that story many years ago, so I’m not sure of its veracity, but it was fitting for Sim’s man of tenacious passion.

In another media interview, he advised would-be entrepreneurs not to get married. Although he was single himself, he said having a mortgage and a family would be a distraction when an entrepreneur needs to be focused and committed to succeed.

In a 2020 interview with CNBC, Sim said when asked about his motives: If you look back at creative history, many people, including my closest brother, often say that this is so tedious, so hard, that you’ll never get over it. will fail.

“I mean, you’re trying to break through a wall, but you couldn’t break through because this is a wall. So I looked for a crack. So there was a crack. I Pushing through the cracks, we managed to achieve it.”

Management over sims. He broke down barriers and paved a path that other Singaporean entrepreneurs aspired to follow. Creative’s light may no longer shine as brightly as it once did, but Sim will always remain one of the country’s brightest pioneers of technology.

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/singapore-tech-pioneer-behind-sound-blaster-dies-marking-end-of-illustrious-era/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos