Analysts say Microsoft could benefit from ChatGPT and OpenAI in multiple ways, Google could fall victim





Investors at Microsoft Corp. have not fully valued their investment in OpenAI, and in turn, the much-touted and fast-growing chatbot ChatGPT will ultimately prove the tech giant’s rivalry with Google. , analysts said Wednesday.

Its analyst, DA Davidson’s Gil Luria, has begun covering Microsoft MSFT. This was after the analyst who had previously covered the stock left the company with a buy rating and he was -4.37% with a price target of $270.

And even if Microsoft and others in the tech industry cut jobs, Luria said the tech giant could weather the recession like its peers.

Microsoft shares closed 4.4% lower on Wednesday. However, the stock rose 0.2% after hours.

Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI could lead to significant underappreciated upside, Luria said in a research note Wednesday.

He said the unprecedented activity at ChatGPT, which debuted artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI a few weeks ago, is likely generating more business on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure. Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, and at the time the two companies formed a partnership aimed at expanding Azure’s reach with large-scale AI systems.

According to Luria, OpenAI’s annual running costs are estimated at $250 million to $1 billion, much of which is likely spent on Azure. Later this year, he expects these levels to rise significantly with the introduction of GPT4.0 and the many derivative products that link to OpenAI via APIs.

Also read: ChatGPT is called AI’s iPhone moment, but can it make money like the iPhone?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said last month that ChatGPT had over 1 million users within days of its launch. The popularity of chatbots is growing as people take an interest in their ability to answer questions and solve other problems in smarter, more creative, and conversational ways than users expect from bots. Expanding. Luria saw other uses as well.

Longer term, Luria said he believes bringing ChatGPT functionality into Bing gives Microsoft a once-in-a-decade opportunity to overtake Google’s search dominance.

Google has its own generative AI effort, but our checks show that it’s not quite as capable as ChatGPT yet. Additionally, Google believes it will have to face a big case of the innovator’s dilemma when deciding to incorporate generative AI into search, which will significantly disrupt its current ad sales model.

The Information on Tuesday reported that Microsoft plans to incorporate ChatGPT’s AI technology into a new version of the Bing search engine.

Luria said Microsoft is at least as resilient as Apple Inc. AAPL, +1.03%, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.79%, and Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -1.17% GOOG, -1.10%. said he expected. recession. However, growth in the Azure market may slow, and declining PC demand may continue to hurt Microsoft’s performance, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/microsoft-will-benefit-from-chatgpt-openai-in-multiple-ways-potentially-at-googles-expense-analyst-says-11672878340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos