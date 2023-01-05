Simplify the production design process with virtual sets





Petri Karlsson received the award from EBU’s Director of Technology and Innovation, Antonio Arcidiacono, and former Chair of the Technical Committee, Judy Parnall.

Winner of the EBU Young Technology Talent Award 2022, Petri Karlsson (Yle)

In Spring 2021, Yle explored the use of point clouds in visual professionals’ workflows, including graphics, lighting, and set design. The goal was to create an exact virtual 3D replica of the production floor so everyone could use the same 3D model as a starting point for their designs. The concert hall of the Helsinki Music Center was chosen as the space to be 3D scanned. This complex space, with its wide variation in elevation, was suitable for comprehensive testing. LIDAR scanning has been a useful technique for spatial visualization and digital measurement, but unfortunately the point cloud cannot be imported as-is into all visualization software, so it is necessary to map the space on top of the point cloud to his 3D model. I also needed to convert.

From point cloud to auto

At the end of the summer, we decided to get this head start by consolidating point cloud and visual professional planning into one platform. Unreal Engine was chosen for its versatile import capabilities, high-quality real-time rendering, and easy programming. The project was originally called a virtual production design tool, with the goal of moving the design of live TV shows, fiction, and events at least partially into the virtual world. Later it became the brand name Orter.

Orter developed rapidly throughout the fall of 2021, working with various Yle colleagues. Yle’s director foreman, Rami Lindholm, saw Orter’s potential very early on and had a particularly strong influence on the development work. During development, we tried to use Unreal Engine’s built-in features as much as possible, but we also programmed completely new features. For example, four types of camera controllers, a video-based motion capture workflow for virtual human movement, and a library of widely used camera lenses and sensors make it possible to see production as if it were through a real camera. I can do it. However, Orter’s most important feature for directors is his CuePilot integration. This allows the director to switch between virtual cameras directly from his CuePilot timeline. Therefore, the entire production can be pre-cut in the virtual world.

first user experience

Following pandemic-related delays, the first real tech tests were conducted in March 2022, with camera positions and placement of AR graphic elements planned in Orter. The test went well, and the director quickly agreed with Rauli Valo on virtual pre-planning for the Moves like Summeri production, which airs at the end of May. The virtual design was a success. Camera positions, graphics placement on projection screens, set layouts, and program cuts using CuePilot were all designed virtually. This freed up valuable time for other program development activities.

Although Orter has only been used in one Yle production so far, the goals set for Orter have been largely achieved. Orter has proven to integrate the production team, making the director’s job much easier and reducing the margin for error. All the production staff can gather in a virtual space equivalent to the actual production site and plan the production together.

Most of the components required for the virtual design of a TV show are already available in Orter, but further development is underway. For example, Unreal Engine’s transition to version 5 will happen later this year. He also collects his 3D models of frequently used production locations in a library to create presets for typical camera movements.

