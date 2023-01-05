Govee Announces Matter Light Strip and Works with Google Home





The smart home is currently being reinvented with Matter, and 2023 is about to see a lot of change. One of them is the new Works with Google Home banner for Matter products. Govee was one of the first companies to adopt branding on its first Matter-enabled light strips.

Launching at CES 2023, the Govee LED Strip Light M1 (2m) will be the company’s first Matter-enabled product. Customers will be able to use products across the ecosystem thanks to Matter, which includes Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and more. Govee also points out that Matters has improved reliability thanks to his local operations.

But it’s not just Matter-enabled Govee light strips, it’s also the start of a new initiative on Google’s part.

This is one of the first products to participate in Google’s Early Access Program for Matter products and one of the first products to be Works with Google Home certified. Google previously mentioned the brand when it announced the launch of Matter support for Nest devices and Android. The Govees light strip will end up with special branding on the packaging, like other products with the Works with Google Home badge.

As part of Googles Matter Early Access Program, Govee is the first manufacturer to receive Works with Google Home certification for Matter certified products. Govees’ first Matter compatible product, the LED Strip Light M1 (2m) works with Google Home from day one. Users can pair the Govee M1 via Google Home, control it quickly and securely, and interact better with other Matter-enabled devices, allowing users to use Google Nest devices, the Google Home app, and Android.

Govee will unveil the AI ​​Gaming Sync Box at CES 2023. It uses an HDMI input to capture lighting and transform it into the company’s lighting products. The box can also support 240Hz refresh rate (at 1K resolution). This is a first for this type of device. At 4K, the refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz. HDR, Dolby Vision and HDMI CEC are also supported.

