KOHLER Stillness Infinity Experience Bath Named Winner of CES 2023 Innovation Awards





Kohler Earns Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath product design and innovation, has announced that its Stillness Infinity Experience Bath has been recognized among CES 2023 Innovation. I am happy to announce. Smart He’s Home Awards winners in He’s category. The CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in consumer technology. The Stillness Infinity Experience is Kohler’s sixth smart home innovation to be honored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

KOHLER Stillness Infinity Experience Bus

Owned and produced by CTA, the CES Innovation Awards Program recognizes innovation across 28 product categories. Winner titles indicate the highest scoring product in each category. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

Kohler’s smart home products for kitchens and baths aim to bring better moments through simple innovations and immersive wellness experiences. The Stillness Infinity Experience upgrades bathing into a sanctuary for self-care and well-being by creating transformative sensory experiences. Inspired by the relaxing effects of nature, the Stillness Infinity Experience offers deep tranquility and peace. Water, lighting, mist and essential oils come together to create an immersive sensory journey designed to relax the mind, calm the body and renew the spirit. Water begins to fill from the bottom of the bathtub, and the cypress moat fills with water, making a pleasant sound. Moat water circulates through a filter into the bathtub. This allows it to overflow and maintain temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit without adding water. Full-spectrum lighting surrounds the bath to create a chromatherapy experience. A mist envelops the surface of the water, soaking the bathers, and essential oils are added to the bath experience towers to stimulate the senses and release aromas that promote relaxation.

story continues

The Stillness Infinity Experience also offers pre-configured experience journeys to promote overall well-being. Journeys are inspired by the sensations evoked by the beauty of the natural environment, such as sunrises at sea or walks in the woods. Each journey allows the user to adjust a specific overflow speed and a sequence of lights, mists and scents to completely immerse the senses and calm the mind.

To view the CES 2023 Innovation Awards winners, including product descriptions and photos, visit CES.tech/innovation-awards/program. For more information, visit the KOHLER CES press kit.

About Kohler

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies with more than 40,000 employees. With over 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacturing of kitchen and bath products. Gorgeous cabinets, tiles and lighting. Engines, generators and clean energy solutions. He is also the owner/operator of two destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin and his Five Star Hospitality and Golf Resorts in St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits Golf Course has hosted the 43rd Annual Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions that address pressing issues such as clean water and sanitation for underserved communities around the world to improve the quality of life for current and future generations. I’m here. For more information, visit kohlercompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.)

Sision

To download multimedia, please view the original content.

Sourcecaller Co., Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kohler-stillness-infinity-experience-bath-130000037.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos