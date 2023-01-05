MeetKai Unveils New Room Scanning Tech and Metaverse Builder • TechCrunch





Not everyone believes the Metaverse (a social, VR-centric world) will have staying power. But MeetKai is one of those staunch optimists. Founded in 2018, the startup initially focused on conversational AI with the aim of building state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art speech recognition and speech synthesis technology. It quickly broadened its focus and introduced products that helped developers build components of the Metaverse world, such as “intelligent” NPCs and (albeit less exciting) advertising.

At this year’s 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, MeetKai will launch several new platforms aimed at Metaverse creators and users, including how to digitize 3D spaces and buildings using internet-connected devices with cameras. increase.

A 3D digitization service called MeetKai Reality can bring different objects and spaces from the real world into the metaverse, MeetKai said. After tapping a camera-equipped device to record a few seconds of video, the user uploads the footage to MeetKai Reality. MeetKai Reality renders the captured space in VR.

Platforms like Coohom, Matterport, and Zillow can already render spaces from photos, which is nothing new, but MeetKai CEO and co-founder James Kaplan says MeetKai Reality is tailored to the Metaverse use case. It claims to be the first photo-to-rendering solution. “We want to save the same cost and time for everyone else looking to build in the Metaverse,” he said in a statement, noting the potential in real estate, interior design, architecture, engineering and retail. I mentioned application.

MeetKai’s second new product, the MeetKai Metaverse Editor, is a bit more differentiated. It allows users with no coding experience to build structure and space in the metaverse, optionally collaborating with others in real time. Sure, metaverse building tools exist — from startups like Tripolygon. But Kaplan now points out that not all is no code, and some remains vaporware.

“MeetKais’ metaverse tools are available a la carte, and we want to save everyone else looking to build a metaverse the same cost and time,” said Kaplan.

To round out its new product suite, MeetKai is launching MeetKai Cloud AI. It allows developers to plug cloud-powered voice assistants into their existing virtual environments. Kaplan says these assistants take the form of avatars who can converse on predefined topics, have “real-time reasoning capabilities” (the jury didn’t reveal that), and “have any form of of multimedia to engage with end-users instantly.” “

In the future, MeetKai plans to develop its own AI language system in line with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is expected to greatly improve the quality of conversations with avatars.

We are very pleased to offer the world’s leading Metaverse and AI technology products. This allows us to set new standards and raise the bar for technology in a highly competitive industry. “Our vision and mission for MeetKai is to bring these capabilities to the masses. To provide innovative and affordable solutions. , phones, tablets, computers, big screens, and anywhere in the world, making a bigger impact and a better life for all.”

MeetKai competes with hundreds of companies for dominance in the metaverse space, but holds its own by claiming over 50 million people are actively using its technology. There seems to be Recently, the startup announced a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to develop new experiences in the stadium and at home, including an “AI-based” locker room tour.

To date, MeetKai has raised over $20 million in venture capital (per VentureBeat) and has about 40 employees.

