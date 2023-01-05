Google’s Matter Early Access Program Pays Off With Govee’s Latest Light Strip





Google and Govee Collaborate to Showcase Light Strip M1 at CES 2023

Matter will likely be the smart home topic of 2023, and CES is already gearing up for a flood of great new smart home devices that support interoperability standards. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, the first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google’s Matter Early Access Program. .

For those unfamiliar with what Matter is, it standardizes how smart home devices communicate with each other and control them, whether it’s Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, or Apple HomeKit apartments. It is supposed to be In theory, all Matter-enabled devices should share a common set of features that can be controlled by your favorite controller app.

Govee hopes the new light strip will provide a more reliable service. Given that Matter is based on local network standards, products using it should be more resilient to internet outages and business bankruptcies, as they don’t need to rely on internet connectivity or corporate servers. is. On a more mundane level, the delay between pressing a button or uttering a voice command and the time a light turns on or off or changes color should be much less noticeable.

Beyond substance, Govee’s LED Light Strip M1 offers more features and upgrades. The M1 comes with what Govee calls his RGBIC+ technology, which will help provide even more defined light across the length of the strip. Also, the high number of beads per meter makes the strip shine even brighter.

The LED Light Strip M1 will be available in “early 2023,” with more Matter-enabled Govee products to come. At CES, the company also unveiled a new AI-based game sync kit. This allows your monitor to be backlit for gaming sessions.

