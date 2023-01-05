Roche Accelerator wins three awards for excellence in innovation





Roche Accelerator recently won three influential awards in China. This recognition recognizes leadership and excellence in driving and driving breakthrough innovations in the healthcare ecosystem.

The honors include Healthy China Innovation Best Practice Case 2022 and Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award 2022. Dr. Tang Qiusong, Head of Roche Accelerator, was named one of his 2022 Forbes China 100 Outstanding Overseas Returnees.

Roche Accelerator was selected as a Health China Innovation Best Practice Case 2022 thanks to its outstanding contribution to healthcare innovation under the Health China Initiative.

The campaign is sponsored by the General Office of Healthy China Promotion Committee and launched by People’s Health under People’s Daily Online to strengthen healthcare technology, train healthcare professionals and develop health industry clusters. The purpose is to reward outstanding examples.

The Roche Accelerator won the competition with nearly 400 cases for its best practices and broad influence in leading innovation and strengthening China’s healthcare ecosystem.

Another recent honor for the Roche Accelerator was the Shanghai Daily’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award. The award, sponsored by Shanghai Municipal Information Bureau and Shanghai United Media Group, recognizes companies that actively fulfill their social responsibilities and contribute to the city’s quality development and social governance.

The Roche Accelerator supports startups to achieve major breakthroughs, helps foster Zhangjiang’s innovation ecosystem and Shanghai’s science and technology innovation center, and brings together nearly 500 companies to unlock the potential of the local healthcare sector. stood out among Chinese and foreign enterprises in Support the development of a cutting-edge and influential global healthcare industry cluster.

Recognized at both an individual and company level, Dr. Tang was named one of the 2022 Forbes China 100 Outstanding Returnees from Abroad. The list was launched by Forbes China to honor China’s elite who have studied abroad and who have the greatest potential to shape China’s future. Tang was honored for leading the team over the past two years to establish strong innovation and his partnerships.

Dr. Tang Qiusong, Head of Roche Accelerator, said:

“We are honored to receive these awards for our achievements in innovation. The Roche Accelerator will empower startups while engaging all stakeholders in the ecosystem to ensure mutual benefit. and maximize development,” said Tang. “In the future, we will make full use of an open, organic and efficient collaboration ecosystem to help startups accelerate disruptive innovation, advance early R&D into clinical stages, and bring local startups to the cutting edge. We are confident that we can help transform the innovative ideas of the next generation of treatments or diagnostics.”

In 2021, with an investment of approximately 300 million RMB (43.48 million USD), the Roche Accelerator was officially launched with the support of local governments and partners. As the company’s first global in-house accelerator, Roche Accelerator will accelerate healthcare innovation and empower China’s local healthcare ecosystem.

The Roche Accelerator will foster innovative partnerships and provide tailored support for startups in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, personalized healthcare, digital and AI-driven healthcare. These high-quality start-ups will have access to select portions of Roche’s full-spectrum research and commercialization resources to accelerate early R&D and clinical adoption.

The Roche Accelerator provides its members with specific support and resources, such as research funding support, collaboration opportunities, R&D expertise, and advanced facilities, to help each member transform science into medicines and healthcare solutions. increase.

Located in the heart of Zhangjiang, Shanghai’s Pudong New District, the Roche Accelerator building covers over 5,000 square meters and will be home to state-of-the-art laboratories, offices, and collaboration spaces for Accelerator members. Scheduled to start in the spring of 2023.

By the end of 2022, 11 local startups stood out from over 220 applicants and became members of the Roche Accelerator. So far, existing member companies have reached Roche’s China Innovation Center (CICoR) and his eight research and early development partnerships to explore new science and technology platforms.

In the future, Roche will work with partners to accelerate drug discovery and development, upgrade “Made in China” to “Created in China”, and enable Chinese R&D to serve patients around the world.

