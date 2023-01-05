Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella Meets PM Modi, Says India’s Digital Transformation Is Exciting





Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India’s focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation is inspiring. .

Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It is great to see the government deeply focused on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation and looking forward to helping India realize its vision of Digital India and become a light to the world. is exciting. Delhi.

PM Modi said India’s progress in technology and innovation is entering an era of technology-driven growth after meeting with Nadella.

Nice to meet you, Satya Nadella. India’s progress in technology and innovation is ushering in an era of technology-driven growth. Our young people are full of ideas that could change the planet, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

During a four-day visit to India, Nadella met with Prime Minister Modi and pledged to help India realize its vision of Digital India.

Nadella met with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on 4 January to discuss several issues including governance and security in the digital realm. Mr. Naderath’s visit to India includes trips to Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi.

On his first day in India on Tuesday, Nadella spoke today at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

At the summit, he said that cloud-based services, which are inherently energy efficient, are a game changer and that adoption of such technologies will increase in the coming years.

Cloud-native applications (native to mid-stage) haven’t even started yet… By 2025, most applications everyone builds will actually be built on the efficient frontier of cloud networks. will be, Nadella said.

For example, moving to the cloud can improve energy efficiency by 70-80%. If you want to make your workloads more energy efficient, the first thing to do is move to the cloud.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella leaves the Taj Mahal Hotel during a visit to India in Mumbai, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Photo credit: PTI

You can also hedge the demand cycle by moving to the cloud where you’re consuming when you need it, Nadella added.

Cloud-based services are the foundation for scaling India’s digital journey. Microsoft innovates across the board to support a national ecosystem of developers, startups, and companies across industries.

Microsoft has been operating in India for over 32 years.

Speaking with top business leaders at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit, Nadella said that digital is imperative for all organizations and that the Microsoft cloud will drive innovation, generate broader economic progress and drive business growth in India. I emphasized how to accelerate.

Nadella also highlighted how organizations large and small across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft technology stacks and solutions.

Microsoft is very committed to India, says Nadella

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, stressed the importance of promoting inclusion and empowerment through technology and economic growth on January 4, stating that the company is “very committed to India. ‘ claimed.

He spoke at Microsoft’s Tech for Good and Education showcase. The event highlighted the impact technology is making in the areas of philanthropy and education.

Nadella conducted walkthroughs while interacting with teachers, students, and professionals who are making a difference in society using various Microsoft programs, initiatives, and tools.

“Your passion, your imagination and your ingenuity are truly inspiring when you see what you have accomplished,” Nadella said. It’s about seeing what’s going on.”

Microsoft’s chief executive further said Wednesday’s event emphasized that technology and economic growth are not the ends, but “a means to an end we all covet.”

He encouraged participants to think about growth in terms of social inclusion.

“Inclusive growth… when you think about what it means for economic growth to include everyone. Today’s examples are tremendous everywhere. The growth we have is in line with the planet.” Because it’s one finite resource…or trust in technology…” he said.

He advocated the cause of “technology transforming communities” and urged attendees to continue to encourage companies to do more to help achieve that mission.

Microsoft said it was “very committed to India”, adding that the company is investing in India.

“When we think about Make in India, we are investing. It is the biggest place where we have our own human capital, we have data centers and it is used in all applications. All of these artificial intelligence features are made in some India,” Nadella said.

“The question is what else is India building with all of our technology?”

Social achievement is never just about one agency or one organization, he stresses that it is a collective effort, and in fact “shuns anyone who claims they can do it all.” did.

“Not only are we making in India, but everyone else is making in India. That’s what helps us reach every corner of India,” he said. .

Nadella shared a vision of the role technology can play in achieving the mission of enabling every individual and every organization to achieve more.

“Ultimately, it is important for everyone to be able to participate and leverage each other’s skills, technologies and efforts to transform communities and societies,” he said. He said he would make a commitment to

Nadella, who is visiting India for four days, spoke at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday. A student during his visit to India, and a key government representative. Microsoft’s chief executive said later in the day he plans to meet with the IT minister.

In his Tuesday speech, Nadella said India’s digitization initiatives and engagement with digital public goods are extraordinary, highlighting cloud and artificial intelligence among imperatives to drive India’s technology-based economic growth. Did.

In his keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, Nadella shared his vision for a tech-enabled India, highlighting how the cloud can be the foundation for expanding India’s digital journey and how Microsoft will be a technology enabler. We highlighted how we are innovating across the stack. To support a national ecosystem of developers, start-ups and companies in every industry.

Hyderabad-born Nadella also praised the way India is building public digital infrastructure for the public good.

