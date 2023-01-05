Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato celebrates 100 years of collaboration





This is the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, a reminder of the company’s capabilities and the intense partnerships of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. This was the era of coachbuilding masterpieces, with grand Italian styling houses finding themselves improving already beautiful creations from companies like Ferrari, Alfa and Lancia.

(Image credit: Zagato)

Sad to report, but this particular car remains a one-off. Built for German collectors, the car was unveiled just before Christmas 2022. This is an early gift to anyone who still holds a candle to this golden age of car design.

The idea for the Giulia SWB was born in 2021, when Zagato celebrated its century-long collaboration with Alfa Romeo. A commemorative car was planned with reference to Alfa Romeo’s current Giulia and Stelvio models, but unfortunately it takes the form of her niche two-door coupé, which does not exist in the current Alfa Romeo lineup.

(Image credit: Zagato)

The new Zagato is based on the acclaimed Giulia Quadrifoglio Performance model, with a shortened wheelbase (i.e. SWB) and carbon fiber bodywork. The named customer is a longtime Alphaholic and also a fan of Aston He Martin’s ongoing partnership with Zagato. His collection includes the Alfa Romeo SZ (“Sprint Zagato”). This is his quintessential 1990s machine, transforming his Alfa 75 saloon into a savage, stocky pocket-his supercar.

The new Giulia SWB Zagato alongside the original Alfa Romeo SZ on the ‘La Pista’ circuit in Arese

(Image credit: Zagato)

Visually, the SWB incorporates many key Zagato design elements, from its pronounced forward lean to its trademark ‘double bubble’ roof.

(Image credit: Zagato)

Zagato’s team worked closely with Alejandro Mesonero, Vice President of Alfa Romeo Design, but all development and production was done in-house. The famous Alfa grille is lowered to the ground and flanked by a new iteration of Alfa’s current 3+3 headlight identity. At the rear, the abruptly cut-off tail is another hallmark of the brand.

(Image credit: Zagato)

Zagatos have always been stilted, as evidenced not only by the Alfa Romeo SZ, but also by early models like the GT 1300 Junior Zagato from 1969 and the TZ3 Stradale created for Alfa’s 100th anniversary in 2011. It almost had a gaudy edge. off Giulia SWB Zagato is his century-old definitive heir to luxury and individual automotive design.

(Image credit: Zagato)

We often lament that Alfa Romeo is somewhat lacking in modern soul, and are accused of wandering the highways and side streets of nostalgia while the famous badge is plastered all over the worthless SUV. Perhaps another collaboration with Zagato will help reignite the Alpha flame?

AlfaRomeo.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Zagato.it (opens in new tab)

