Tech workers are being laid off as Amazon set to cut 18,000 jobs





Amazon plans to cut about 18,000 jobs, and the technical team will bear the brunt of the loss.

The move follows CRM giant Salesforce’s decision yesterday to cut about 10% of its 73,000 employees at a cost of between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion.

The global online retailer and cloud company plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, mostly in the areas of devices, books, technology services and stores, significantly down from an estimated 10,000 in November. Exceeded.

In a blog published last night, AWS founder and CEO Andy Jassy said the recent pace of hiring combined with the current economic uncertainty has forced the company to make cuts.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the reductions we share today, we plan to reduce over 18,000 roles. Several teams will be impacted, but the majority of the reductions in roles will come from the Amazon Store and People Experience and It takes place in technology organizations,” he said.

He said the company is working to help those who lose their jobs.

Jassy added that Amazon will be “inventive, resourceful, and crafty at a time when it’s not hiring aggressively or excluding some roles.” In a bold tone, the CEO pointed out that the leadership principle of ‘Invent and Simplify’ applies to innovation as ‘finding ways to do more for customers at less cost’. .

Amazon is seeing a resurgence of in-store shopping after Covid-related restrictions were lifted around the world. % increased. The company has also been hit by rising fuel prices, inflation and problems with his chain of supply.

Amazon this week agreed to $8 billion in unsecured loans from unnamed lenders, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. [PDF] on tuesday. Brown Box Shifter later told Reuters that the “uncertain macroeconomic environment” was using “various financing options to support capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions and working capital needs.” Said it meant

Last November, it was reported that Amazon’s Worldwide Digital division, which houses Echo smart speakers and Alexa voice technology, had lost more than $3 billion in operating losses. Most of the losses were claimed to be related to Amazon’s Alexa and other devices. Amazon remains as committed to the Echo as ever, with Alexa responding, “We will continue to invest heavily.”

