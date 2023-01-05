These are RTIH’s biggest retail tech articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway Trust Autonomous Store Specialist AiFi

AiFi was selected by Phoenix Raceway to use its autonomous retail technology after beginning testing with both AiFi and Amazon Go systems at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship in November.

The Formers Store will be back for the next NASCAR race in the spring.

This is the racecar’s second presence after partnering with Verizon 5G to unveil a frictionless express shop at May’s Miami Grand Prix.

Yoti Digital Age Verification Technology Trialed in UK Grocery Store

The UK Home Office reports that trials of digital age verification at supermarket checkouts have ended.

Yoti, whose technology has been tested by Morrisons, Tesco, Co-op, Asda and others, shared the first key takeaways from the initiative.

During the trial, shoppers at merchants were able to try out two new ways to prove their age.

Facial Age Estimation Technology: People who purchased alcohol looked at self-checkout cameras and the technology estimated their age.

No personal information or ID was required and all images were instantly removed once someone received an estimated age. If the system detected that they looked younger than a set age threshold, the customer was asked to use another method.

Digital ID App: Shoppers can use the free Yoti or Post Office EasyID app to scan a QR code at the checkout screen and share a verified age attribute.

Those who didn’t want to use digital age verification had the option to have staff come and approve them and present their IDs to colleagues if needed.

Aldi UK retail tech veteran Sireesh Nallanthighal starts a new chapter

Sireesh Nallanthighal retired from Aldi UK after holding various roles over the past 16 years, most recently as Digital Transformation Lead.

He is currently co-founder and CTO of TheCarCrowd, touted as the UK’s first split-investment platform for classic and luxury cars.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: My colleagues mean everything to me and make my job fun (most of the time!)

He added: I grew up in the business, joined right out of college at 23, got engaged, bought my first house, got married, bought my second house, my house. He has shared life’s important moments with the Aldi family, including the purchase of his first car, becoming a father.

It has been supported by celebration and mourning. My experiences here shaped who I am today.

There were many career highlights. The mistakes I made helped me learn with the support of those around me.

I feel indebted to this business and will continue to cherish it from the bottom of my heart. We also thank our suppliers/partners with whom we have worked together over the years.

I am proud to say that I am Aldi, humbled by the warmth of business throughout my career and now heading into a new chapter. Thank you very much.

Some of the most notable retail innovations of 2022 have come through micro-fulfillment center (MFC) spaces.

2022 was the year many companies introduced MFC. Including his HEB, which introduced his AutoStore MFC in its flagship store in Plano, Texas, USA.

Meanwhile, 2023 will be the breakout year for some fulfillment companies by far, said Brittain Ladd, a former supply chain consultant and Amazon executive.

