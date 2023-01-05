Amazon’s latest Matter move should make smart homes a little less cluttered





At CES 2023, Amazon revealed plans to continue rolling out support for Matter, a new universal wireless smart home standard that promises to simplify our connected lives.

The company behind Alexa has already started supporting Matter over Wi-Fi on some Echo devices in smart homes with Android devices. Now at CES 2023, Amazon says support for Apple iOS is expected this spring. Also planned is support for Matter transmission over Thread. Thread is a Wi-Fi-based protocol positioned to act as a dedicated distribution service for device-to-device transmissions. Between compatible gadgets.

The rollout will bring more Echo and Eero devices to Matter, including existing devices already in your home. All but the original first-generation Amazon Echo are set to receive Matter support this year, with Amazon listing the fourth-generation Echo as a potential Matter flagship. Along with the existing support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee, Matter’s smart speaker support over both Wi-Fi and Thread makes the smart speaker one of the most multilingual smart home gadgets on the market. increase.

“With this multi-protocol support on Echo devices, customers can mix and match devices to take advantage of the latest innovations without having to think about connectivity protocols or invest in additional equipment,” Amazon said in the announcement. I’m here.

Matter’s next release in late 2023 will add new categories to the mix, including robot vacuums, smart home cameras and garage door openers.

Additionally, smart home users can expect support for new device types, Matter, in the coming months. Limited to essentials like smart lights and smart plugs at launch, the standard will soon include thermostats, cameras, robot vacuums, smart blinds, and more. The Connected Standards Alliance, which oversees Matter’s development, announced a semi-annual release cycle in November, so look for the next release, including new device types, by his June of this year.

In the meantime, Amazon says there should be a lot of developer activity going on behind the scenes. For example, the Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit, which was first announced last summer to help developers build software around Alexa, is expected to preview its first three features later this month. The Information Sharing feature is intended to allow Thread-compatible Matter devices to communicate with each other, with Alexa, and with their respective developer apps. This makes it easier to onboard new devices and keeps his Thread network in the home from becoming fragmented. On the other hand, the two-way device sync and group sync feature is intended to allow Matter gadgets set up on non-Amazon platforms to share device names and grouping information with Alexa, and the nomenclature is cross-platform. Allow it to be carried over.

Additionally, a new tool available in preview called the Matter Analytics Console will allow developers of Matter-compatible gadgets to monitor aggregated performance metrics such as latency and success rates to optimize their experience and identify issues as they arise. will be easier to deal with.

Amazon clearly hopes all of this will help developers take action in what is shaping up to be another busy year for the smart home. As 2023 deepens, we will be monitoring these efforts and testing Matter as rollouts continue and newly announced devices enter the market.

Catch up on all of CNET’s live CES coverage.

