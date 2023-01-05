Sony declares PS5’s big shortage is over





Sony had a surprisingly interesting exhibit at this year’s CES, making some tidbits about the PSVR2 along with the debut of its new accessibility control system. They also took the time to announce a major milestone, with the PS5 surpassing 30 million consoles sold since its release in 2020.

Not only that, but Sony’s Jim Ryan has gone one step further and is willing to declare that the drastic PS5 shortfall in the first few years of release should effectively end from this point on.

He said that everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding it in retail stores around the world from this point on.

Ryan thanked Sony’s fans for their patience while managing unprecedented demand amidst the global challenges of the past two years. It’s the lack of chips and components that made the PS5 so hard to find, that it sold out quickly when it popped up online, even years after its release. That means you might even be able to go to a local store and buy one off-the-shelf.

PS5 sales have lagged behind PS4 sales since release due to this massive supply shortage, but they could have blown those sales away if supply over the past two years had been able to meet demand. The deafness is clear. Now it may be closer to actual realization, and we are already seeing acceleration. PS5 achieved sales of 20 million to he 30 million earlier than PS4.

Last year was a particularly significant year for PS5, with the release of both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. It was also a favored home for third-party products such as GOTY Elden Ring and Modern Warfare 2. Microsoft no longer reports these numbers, but given Microsoft’s own data, it’s unclear exactly how Sony’s PS5 outperforms the Xbox Series X and S. To prove to the FTC that Sony is a bigger player than them in the market, it shows that it could again approach 2:1 in Sony’s favour, just like the previous generation.

Xbox could also have a big year if the Activision Blizzard deal actually goes through, but there’s also Bethesdas Starfield due for release in the first half of this year. 2, and Spider-Man 1 was the PS4 exclusive bestseller. So they aren’t slowing down at all either.

When it comes to the long arc of PS5 sales, the PlayStation console occupies four of the top ten, including number one.

PS2 155 million Nintendo DS 154 million Game Boy 118.69 million PS4 117.2 million Nintendo Switch 114.33 million PS1 102.49 million Wii 101.63 million PS3 87.4 million Xbox 360 84 million units Game Boy Advance 81.51 million units.

The PS5, despite its early shortages, doesn’t look like the off-gen PlayStation that the PS3 does, and given its ample production years, it will likely surpass the PS4. Given recent trends, it is not impossible. You have to look closely.

