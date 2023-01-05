Apple’s digital narration lets an AI voice read your book





If you’re an Apple Books aficionado, there’s a new feature that might interest or horrify you. Apple has announced the launch of a new digital narration project that uses AI to create audiobooks. The audiobook market has exploded in popularity, but only a small percentage of books have actually been converted to audio, so Apple’s new technology reduces the “costs” associated with creating human voice recordings. and complexity”.

The first public results of this project are already on the Apple Book Store. Open the Books app and search for “AI Narration” and you’ll find dozens of fiction and romance titles labeled “Narrated by Apple Books.” Tapping that label will let you know whether the book is read by his soprano digital counterpart, “Madison,” or his baritone equivalent, “Jackson,” used in these genres. Both are said to be based on a real human narrator, but the voice is generated using his AI.

You can also listen to samples of “Helena” and “Mitchell”, digital voices in the non-fiction and self-help genres on Apple’s website, but these have not yet been used in published audiobooks. Hmm.

Apple guarantees the voice is the result of “advanced text-to-speech technology with significant work by a team of linguists, quality control specialists, and audio engineers,” but Madison and Jackson’s most compelling It is clear that quality is its efficiency. Recording human narration can take weeks, cost thousands of dollars, and requires the presence of experienced voice actors and celebrities (or, increasingly, authors), so many books remains text-only. The AI ​​approach makes the process significantly more cost-effective.

But does it actually work? Listening to the first few pages of Kristen Ethridge’s Shelter From The Storm, I was struck by how inhuman it sounded. “Madison” does not sound like a person and fails to convincingly adapt the pattern of speech to the content of the text. It also lacks the intangible human emotional qualities that help keep the listener interested. I drifted constantly, filtering sounds as background noise.

Technology has undoubtedly advanced and may be able to replace human voice actors within a few years, but it’s not there yet. It’s clear that the long tail of low-reader books can save a lot of money, but why Apple is so cautious about rolling this out to high-profile titles and why it moves roughly. As far as we know, there is no standard press release for the project, and Apple seems to be directing its promotion to authors and publishers rather than media sites and the general public.

And those authors may not be so enthusiastic about the idea. Audiobook producers and copyright agents contacted by each spoke of the value high-quality narration offers and expressed some degree of skepticism about the project, but could raise more serious concerns from political or legal bodies. With this new service, Apple seems to be moving towards creating audiobooks rather than just selling them.

