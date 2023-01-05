Samsung unveils 8K projector that can beam screen to giant 150 inches





Samsung unveiled an 8K resolution ultra short throw projector called The Premiere on Tuesday. This is an updated version of his 4K The Premiere for 2020. It’s a single box designed to sit on a low table just below it, just inches away from a wall or screen. Using special lenses and video processing, you can create images up to 150 inches diagonal.

Built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos fill the room with sound and light. As you might have guessed, it also has Samsung’s smart TV features like Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

The idea of ​​an 8K projector that can produce giant images on any wall is intriguing, but UST projectors aren’t the first magic to appear. Here’s what we know so far.

8K?

Ultra-short-throw projectors like this 2020 4K The Premiere claim to be able to create images on any wall, but not all projectors can do it.

samsung

Yes, it’s 8K. This is four times the resolution of his 4K projector. There is currently no widely available 8K content, which he said is also a problem plaguing 8K TVs. Without 8K content, you can’t take full advantage of the extra pixels, but the projector upconverts everything it sends to 8K, so it’s slightly sharper than a 4K projector that projects a similarly sized image. It may seem like it. Remember that image quality is a more important aspect than resolution.

Premiere isn’t the first 8K projector, but there are only a handful on the market. JVC has several models that start at $11,000 and go up from there. These use a 4K imaging chip and pixel shifter to create his 8K resolution on screen. This is similar to how most 4K projectors use 1080p or lower resolution chips and double or quintuple the imager’s pixels to create his 4K. Samsung hasn’t revealed the specs of the projector, but it’s almost certain that this is how he makes 8K.

On the professional side, digital projection has several 8K models, but they are aimed at physical cinemas and other large venues.

What is an ultra short throw projector?

It is important to remember that ambient light affects images from projectors, including UST projectors.

samsung

Projecting a 100-inch image on a conventional projector requires a distance of about 10 feet. High-end models let you sit farther away, and short-throw models sit closer.The UST projector sits just inches from the wall, but thanks to clever lenses and video processing, You can generate huge images.

The two main drawbacks of all UST projectors are price and image quality. Due to their complex design, UST projectors tend to be much more expensive than traditional projectors.

Another drawback, which is also a result of that behavior, is the reduced contrast ratio. UST projectors typically have a lower contrast ratio than traditional projectors, making images appear flatter with less ‘punch’. Manufacturers usually try to offset this by increasing the brightness significantly, but this doesn’t improve image quality, it just brightens the image.

Expected characteristics

No matter how bright it is, without a special screen, UST projectors can’t compete with ambient light. Still, it looks much better with the curtains drawn.

samsung

Samsung hasn’t released many details about the new The Premiere, but we can speculate. The previous model was laser-lit, and the new model will be too. This is because lasers offer excellent performance in terms of light output (brightness) and color. Also, these typically last for the life of the projector, as opposed to replaceable lamps on most low-end projectors.

4K The Premiere has built-in speakers and acts as its own soundbar. This is another likely feature, as most UST projectors aim to be your one-stop-shop when it comes to room entertainment. The new model will have Dolby Atmos, which the old model did not have.

It’s also safe to assume bright. 4K The Premiere came in two versions, a “120” version and a “130” version. Neither actually came with a screen, and in fact you could create image sizes ranging from 90 to 120 inches for the former and 100 to 130 inches for the latter. The difference is in light output, claimed to be 2,200 and 2,800 respectively. Those are pretty good numbers, but his other UST projectors in a similar price range are much brighter. For example, his $4,000 Epson LS500 puts out his claimed 4,000 lumens. Samsung claims that the new model will accommodate a “150-inch” image, so we can expect an increase in lumens.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung has yet to announce pricing or availability. Products announced at CES are generally available in the spring or summer. Price wise, this is almost certainly not cheap. Previously, The Premiere was $3,500 for the “120” version and $6,500 for the “130” version. The only other consumer-grade 8K PJ starts at $11,000, and since they’re of conventional (aka non-UST) designs, 8K The Premiere will cost at least as much as its predecessor, and possibly more. It’s safe to assume.

