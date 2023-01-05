



Apple today announced the addition of new kickboxing workout types, sleep meditation themes, artist spotlights and more to its Fitness+ service for the new year. The company will add kickboxing to him starting January 9th. Each workout consists of individual rounds of movements followed by one final round where the user combines the movements she just learned with her one-minute intervals. No equipment is required for these sessions. Workouts are 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

As for the new Sleep Meditation, Apple says the theme is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. Apple plans to add new sleep meditations every week, and each practice can be done as part of a relaxing routine or while drifting. We are launching a new program called Introductory Meditation for Sleep.

Additionally, Apple is adding a new Artist Spotlight series that includes workouts featuring Beyoncé’s music. Starting Jan. 9, his seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available in cycling, dance, HIIT, Pilates, strength, treadmill and yoga. Apple is also adding two of his artist spotlight services, January 16th Foo Fighters and his January 23rd Bad Bunny.

Fitness+ also introduces new episodes of Time to Walk, starting with actor Jamie Lee Curtis. New guests are added every week, including Amber Ruffin, Jason Segel, Nina Hoss, Colman Domingo, Neisen Chen and more.

Finally, Apple adds two new collections. This is curated content from our Fitness+ library to help you reach your goals and find inspiration. The first new collection is called “His 6 Weeks to Get Back to Fitness” and is designed to motivate users to build new habits of working out every day. The collection, a blend of workouts to help users get back to fitness, launches January 9th. His second new collection, called “Level Up Core Training,” launches with dumbbells on January 23rd.

Apple launched Fitness+ in December 2020 and has been competing with other subscription fitness services ever since. Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription for $9.99/month or as part of the Apple One Premier plan for $32.95/month. This gives users access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage.

