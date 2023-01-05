



With everyone finally scratching their heads over how Shimano’s 12-speed 105 groupset is currently Di2 (electronic) only, the KHS Bicycles website claims that the Japanese components giant has opted for a mechanical (cable-operated ) suggests offering a new version of 105 with shift. Credit for this story goes to his Bicycling.

Here is a 2024 KHS Bicycles Flite 700 road bike with a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset. The components pictured look like his Shimano 105 R7000 groupset from the previous generation. The R7000 was released as a 2018 model.

However, the KHS website specifically lists Shimano 105 FD R7100 front derailleurs, Shimano 105 RD R7100 rear derailleurs, and Shimano 105 ST-R7120 shifters.

These components are not present in the current Shimano range. The latest 105 series is R7100, but the electrical system is RD-R7150 (rear derailleur), FD-R7150 (front derailleur), ST-R7170 shifter (you are taking notes, right?).

Next, KHS lists this bike as having a 12-speed 11/36-tooth cassette. The Shimano 105 R7000 he is 11 speed and the medium cage can handle sprocket sizes up to 34 teeth.

The third became three. KHS lists a 12 speed chain.

On top of that, the spec sheet shows a Shimano FC-RS520 Compact chainset. This is a non-series (meaning not belonging to a groupset) option designed for 12-speed drivetrains. This already exists, but the other drivetrain components, specifically the 12-speed, further suggest that the spec sheet isn’t just the result of mismanagement.

And it’s up to the prosecutor’s case. Shimano has been violated here and will be coming out with a new mechanical shifting version of the R7100 groupset later this year.

> Read the Shimano 105 R7100 Di2 groupset review here

If you were a big fan of the Shimano 105 R7100 Di2, the shifting quality and speed are excellent, and the brakes are strong and reliable, but the problem is that they aren’t cheap. The price of the 105 has increased significantly with the move to electric shifting, so even his Tiagra in the fourth tier has a big price gap.

The Shimano Tiagra R4700 is currently 10 speed and mechanical only. The Shimano 105 R7000 is currently 12 speed and Di2 only. We were expecting a new version of the Tiagra this year, but it made sense for Shimano to fill the gap with a mechanical version of the 105, giving bike brands and end consumers the option to save money ahead of Di2. Shimano has always boasted that the 105 is the most popular groupset in the world. Adding an updated mechanical version makes defending that position easier.

Spoiler alert: Jamie is preparing a video about price increases in the bike industry. This video shows exactly how much the Shimano 105 has risen in the last few years (considering inflation). That’s a lot!

Well, we have all the evidence and rationale to explain why Shimano wants to introduce the Shimano 105 R7100 with mechanical shifting.

