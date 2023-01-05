Ring Brings Back Peephole Cam, Now Starting at $129 TechCrunch





In 2019 Ring launched the Peephole Cam. This is a camera that attaches to your existing door peephole to record what’s going on outside, in the hallways of your apartment, and more. Priced at $199, the peephole cam failed to take off, and Ring stopped selling it in his 2021.

But now Ring is doing something else — the Peephole Cam is back at CES 2023 this morning. It’s the same model, but now starts at $129 and comes with software that matches features with the rest of Ring’s product portfolio.

“After removing the peephole cam from our inventory, we’ve heard from many customers who were still interested in this device and wanted to protect their front doors with a Ring Doorbell, but were unable to install one of Rings’ existing doorbells. ‘, Ring CTO Josh Roth told TechCrunch in an email. “In order to better serve our customers, we are pleased to offer the Ring Peephole Cam at a lower price than before.”

Ring’s Peephole Cam claims it can be installed without any permanent changes to your door, but it offers motion detection, doorbell buttons, 1080p video, two-way calling, real-time streaming video, and a privacy zone (where users can area) that can be specified to be blacked out. their camera view). Dedicated to the peephole cam is an adjustable shock sensor that detects when the door is “physically interacting”. When the peephole cam senses vibration, it will warn you that someone is knocking on your door and start recording.

As expected, the Peephole Cam works with Alexa, allowing owners to send announcements or sound effects to their Alexa-enabled device when a knock, motion, or doorbell ring is detected. You can also set any knock or motion detected by your peephole cam to trigger your smart home routine. For example, you can switch on connected lights or close electric blinds.

When asked about the peephole cam’s privacy features, Roth said the doorbell has a built-in cover slide to prevent passersby from looking through the peephole, as well as a toggle for voice recording. pointed out. But that probably won’t allay the concerns of consumer advocates who have claimed the company’s devices are a security threat. It has a history of sharing footage with governments, works closely with police departments across the United States, and is generally reluctant to disclose its ties to law enforcement.

For those wanting to get past the Ring tragedy, the Peephole Cam is available for purchase starting today at retailers such as Amazon and the Ring store in the US. Satin nickel one finish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/05/ring-brings-back-the-peephole-cam-now-starting-at-129/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos