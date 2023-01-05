Ring Car Cam Coming Soon From Amazon





Ring already has a myriad of products to help you monitor your home. Ring makes it easy to monitor your car wherever you are with the $249 Ring Car Cam.

The Ring Car Cam uses your car’s ODB-II port for power, even when your car is parked and turned off, and uses your LTE connection to deliver activity alerts, live streaming video, and recording clips. Enable upload.

Unlike most dash cams that mount to the windshield, the Ring Car Cam is mounted on an arm that extends from the dashboard, with the base of the arm sandwiched between the windshield and dashboard.

There is a blue ring light on top of the camera to let you know when it’s recording. There is also an inner camera privacy cover that physically blocks the camera from recording anything inside the car.

Ring Car Cam has front and rear cameras to capture what is happening in front of and inside your car, both while driving and parked. When you park your car, the camera will monitor your movement and start recording if something happens, such as a break-in. Receive alerts through the Ring app, just like your company’s home security cameras.

Ring Car Cam can respond to voice commands. More specifically, use the command Alexa to record and the car cam will start recording the inside and outside of your car. This is a handy feature if you’re in an accident and want to capture everything that happens right after.

Ring also announced the Ring Protect plan, which covers the LTE connectivity portion of the Ring Car Cam. Ring Protect Go costs $6/month or $60/year. You can choose to use Ring Car Cam without a Protect Go subscription, but you’ll lose real-time alerts, live view, and two-way audio when your car is away from your home Wi-Fi network. If you don’t have a Protect Go plan, clips are stored on your camera and uploaded to Ring when connected to Wi-Fi.

The Ring Car Cam will be available in February for $199 in a limited-time pre-order promotion. After that, the price will return to the normal $249. I’m looking forward to seeing how it matches up with the other dash cams I’ve tested.

