Android catches up to Apple in important ways





Google releases another new feature that makes it easier to switch between all the Android devices in your life. Announced at CES, media notifications let you switch audio content from your car to your phone, headphones, cell phone, and smart home devices based on proximity. Google’s latest effort to make the Android ecosystem match Apple’s when it comes to connectivity and cohesion between devices.

The way Apple’s products connect seamlessly with each other has helped the world’s second-largest smartphone maker and top-selling smartwatch and wireless earbuds. The launch of Media Notifications is Google’s latest attempt to show that products don’t have to be made by the same company to work together. Google has made strides toward this goal over the years by introducing features like Phone Hub, Nearby Share, and Fast Pair. As Android and iOS take on a larger presence in our cars, ears and wrists, these additional features are becoming more and more important.

“This is an ongoing investment,” Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of Android engineering, told CNET EXCLUSIVELY ahead of CES. “We’re getting to a point where almost every feature you see on your phone or watch is essentially a multi-device feature over time.”

Spotify and YouTube Music were among the first apps compatible with media notifications. Google is also working with Spotify to allow Android 13’s new media player to manage playback across Spotify Connect devices. This is another move to improve consistency across Android devices.

Google has not yet said when any of these updates will launch, or which products the media notifications will be compatible with. However, Google says users probably won’t have to go through the settings menu to enable media notifications, as the goal is to make it easier to move between devices. Prompts automatically appear when you approach a compatible device.

In explaining how media notifications work, Kay said:

Media notifications do not require ultra-high bandwidth. It is the connectivity protocol that has been adopted by new premium smartphones over the last 3-4 years as it relies on signals from various sources such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. However, Kay said that if you’re using a UWB-enabled device, it’s likely to work more accurately. UWB can provide accurate proximity calculations, so phone presence improves tasks such as file and content sharing across devices and car digital key functionality. Also, Lost He is the same technology Apple uses to point you in the right direction for AirTag.

“UWB is something we are very excited about,” said Kay. “But it’s one of those things that really takes a long time to get into the market.”

A diagram of what Google’s new media notification feature will look like.

Google

Google’s announcement comes after Apple is slowly adding new connectivity features to its iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Mac ecosystem. For example, Apple introduced the ability to exchange FaceTime calls between iPhones, iPads and Macs in its latest operating system update. The ability to transfer audio from an iPhone to his HomePod Mini based on proximity was also a standout feature when Apple unveiled his tiny speaker in 2021.

But unlike Apple, Google doesn’t push first-party hardware with features like Media Notifications. Instead, we want to make swapping between Android devices consistent and easy, whether you’re using products from Google, Samsung, JBL, or other partners.

This is a goal that Google has to balance with promoting its own Pixel devices. Pixel devices represent only a small portion of the global smartphone market. You might be wondering why Google dedicates features like media notifications to Pixel phones, Pixel earbuds, and Nest smart home devices to make them stand out in the Android landscape. If Google wants to emulate Apple’s ecosystem approach, that’s certainly his one way to do so.

The answer is simple. Such improvements are only useful if they are available everywhere.

“Every feature we build is a network effect feature, so it depends on whether we have a variety of devices that support the feature,” says Kay. “So if you make something [and] Trying to limit yourself to one device, one partner, or the first party stuff won’t be very successful because there aren’t that many devices that work. “

As smartwatches and wireless earbuds become more popular, mobile phone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung are increasingly focusing on these accessories as complementary selling points to their smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, global smartwatch shipments will grow 13% in 2022 compared to the same period last year. Canalys also reports that it is the only personal audio category to show growth in Q3 2022. Google is the latest smartphone maker. Jumping on the bandwagon, he launched his first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, in October, and Google plans to launch his new Pixel tablet next year.

Making your watch, earbuds, and smart home devices work together more seamlessly isn’t just about convenience. Some experts believe that accessories like this will play a big role in the future of smartphones, as each year’s phone upgrades feel incremental.

“The next quest for smartphones is figuring out what to connect to next,” Runar Bjrhovde, an analyst at market research firm Canalys, said in an earlier interview for a separate article. “Smartphones may not have reached their potential yet, but as a standalone device, I think they are getting closer and closer to their limits.”

