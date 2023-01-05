CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard Shows 24 Countries Achieve Highest Rank of ‘Innovation Champions’





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) released the second edition of its International Innovation Scorecard. way of progress.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA, Europe Union (EU).

“The 2023 Scorecard captures a surge in entrepreneurial spirit since its last release in 2019. Innovators around the world are harnessing advanced technology to develop vaccines at incredible speed and cross borders. delivering healthcare across borders, creating online tools for commerce and education, and navigating complex supply chains — challenges,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro. “Innovation of the Year His Champion adopts policies that unleash innovation, empowering diverse communities to bring new technologies to life, bring them to market and improve the lives of millions. “

The scorecard measures 40 indicators across 17 categories, including tax considerations, environmental quality, trade policy, broadband access and cybersecurity. The 2023 edition has been expanded to add nine countries evaluating a total of 70 countries worldwide, including all members of the EU and G20.

The next tier of nations ranked in the Scorecard Innovation Leaders include dynamic Asian economies such as South Korea and Malaysia, as well as democracies such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary that are only a generation away from the Cold War. includes a group of His four innovations in Bulgaria, Malta, Slovakia and Greece His leader is new to the group, reflecting the ever-expanding frontiers of technological progress.

Twenty countries in the third category are ranked as innovation adopters, showing strong pro-innovation policies and trends in some but not most. Bright spots include the diversity of Mexico and Costa Rica’s workforce, business-friendly tax regimes in Romania and Kazakhstan, and the Philippines’ commitment to free trade.

The fourth and final category, Modest Innovators, is also the smallest on the scorecard, listing only 10 countries. These countries have the potential for improvement by increasing the ethnic and gender diversity of their workforce, by easing restrictions on the ownership and use of digital assets, and by removing barriers to entrepreneurship and innovation. It has the most room.

Read the full CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard, including rankings for each of the 70 countries included in the report.

About the Consumer Technology Association:

CTA, North America’s largest technology trade association, is the technology arm. Our members are the world’s leading innovators, from startups to global brands, supporting more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and hosts CES, the world’s most influential tech event. Find us on CTA.tech. Follow @CTAtech.

Source: Consumer Technology Association

