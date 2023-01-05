Sony announces new PS5 controller aimed at accessibility: Project Leonardo





Sony announced a new controller for the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday. The device, called Project Leonardo, aims to improve accessibility for PlayStation players. The device, which can be used in conjunction with his existing DualSense controller or on its own, is currently in development and has no release date or price.

Project Leonardo describes SIE Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino on the PlayStation blog as having limited motor control, such as holding the controller for long periods of time and accurately pressing or positioning small clusters of buttons and triggers. Said it was built to address a common challenge faced by many players. Optimal thumb and fingers with standard controllers. Nishino said the controller contains a robust kit of replaceable components, including various analog sticks in different shapes and sizes, his caps and buttons.

The new controller includes expandable button mappings and multiple control profiles. It’s also expandable via four he 3.5mm auxiliary ports that support a variety of external switches and third-party accessibility accessories. This allows users to integrate special switches, buttons, or analog sticks with Project Leonardo controllers.

Sony says it consulted accessibility experts such as AbleGamers and SpecialEffect, as well as a veterans support group, Stack Up, to design the new controller. A video showcasing the project features members of these groups and his PlayStation Studios developer, and details the controller.

Project Leonardo is part of Sony’s ongoing effort to improve the accessibility of PlayStation games and platforms. Over the past decade, developers such as Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, and Guerrilla Games have developed accessibility features that provide options for motion-sensitive players with limited motor control, vision and hearing impairments added and repeated. Last year’s God of War Ragnark included his 70+ accessibility features that allow players to tailor the experience to their needs.

Sony’s new controller will also help the PlayStation maker catch up with the effort Microsoft brought to Xbox and Windows PC in 2018 with the release of adaptive controllers. The hardware costs $99.99 and is compatible with various add-ons and peripherals.

