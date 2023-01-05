Google’s HD maps come to Polestar 3 electric SUV





An animation showing the behavior of a series of Polestar 3 sensors.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, electric car maker Polestar announced that its upcoming Polestar 3 SUV will be one of the first cars in the world to use Google’s new high-definition maps. .

Unlike Google Maps, which you can access on your phone, the new HD Maps are far more accurate, pinpointing your location on the road in less than an inch instead of a few feet. Its accuracy isn’t particularly useful for people with smartphones, but it’s useful for partially or fully automated driving systems to know exactly which lane you’re in or where road obstacles are. very important if you need to know

Google seems to have been making HD maps for a while in 2017, when Street View mapping cars started to carry lidar scanners. And it’s no surprise that Google debuted a new map on Polestar. The young automaker was also the first to use his Android Automotive OS, which debuted in Polestar 2, but now has a growing number of different new vehicles. automobile manufacturer.

Jorgen Behrens says: “Google’s new HD maps are designed specifically for automakers, building on our long history of mapping the world. We look forward to improving performance everywhere.Vice President and General Manager of Geo Automotive at Google.

The new HD maps are also expected to appear on the closely related Volvo EX90 electric SUV. It shares a platform and eventually a South Carolina factory with Polestar 3.

Polestar also gave Polestar 2 owners some news at CES. Owners can now control their vehicles via compatible Google Assistant-enabled devices. You can listen to the current battery status, turn the air conditioning precondition on or off, unlock the door, and more. For now, the feature is only available on his Polestar 2 in the US market, but the automaker says it will add more markets in the future.

