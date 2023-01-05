This new optical technology can make AR glasses look cooler





Photo: Lumus

Lumus, an Israeli augmented reality (AR) optics company specializing in reflective 2D waveguide technology, unveiled its latest generation display architecture at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

AR, where digital information is integrated with a view of the real world to improve the overall experience, has yet to make a significant impact on the consumer market. The reason is that, according to Lumus CEO Ari Grobman, AR glasses “must be both functionally and aesthetically impressive.” This is what the new Lumus technology addresses, he said. Remove industry barriers to entry and pave the way for widespread consumer adoption. ”

According to Lumus, their new 2D Z-lens technology will enable “smaller, lighter AR glasses with high-resolution image quality, outdoor-ready brightness, and seamless Rx. [prescription lens] integration. “

Also: CES 2023 preview: 4 big questions to shape the week

Interest in the consumer AR market is high, with big companies like Meta, Google, and Apple all working on products that, if successful, could change the way we interact with the real world in the years to come.

Founded in 2000, Lumus is an IP centered around reflective waveguide technology consisting of a microprojector (microLED, LCoS, or laser) and a series of semi-transmissive partial mirrors that magnify the image across the X and Y axes. We built a portfolio (hence the 2D’ nomenclature). This allows for a usable field of view while housing a small projector in the temple of the spectacle frame. Another approach, such as that taken by WaveOptics, uses diffractive waveguides. This typically injects light from a micro-projector perpendicular to the waveguide.

Commenting on the advantages of reflective and diffractive waveguide technologies, Lumus Vice President of Marketing David Goldman told ZDNET: Not only is the Lumus reflective waveguide brighter, it requires far less battery power to achieve that brightness.Another area where Lumus differs from its competitors is its color uniformity.Our singles Waveguides use mirrors to reflect true colors directly into the wearer’s eyes. Most competing waveguides require 2-3 waveguides per eye to achieve the full color spectrum RGB (red, green, blue). “

Early AR products powered by Lumus technology were targeted at military and medical use cases, but more recently Lenovo used the company’s optics in its enterprise-focused 2019 ThinkReality A6 headset. Now the company is targeting a potentially huge consumer market.

Lumus’ current flagship technology is Maximus, which uses LCoS microprojectors to provide a 50 field of view, 1:1 aspect ratio, 2048 x 2048 pixel resolution, full color, and over 4,000 nits per watt of LED illumination. This is bright enough for outdoor use, so it doesn’t require lens tinting which can cause practical and social problems indoors.

The new Z-Lens architecture also offers 2K x 2K resolution and full color, but shrinks the optical engine by 50%, giving eyeglass makers more flexibility in placement of the entrance aperture, making it lighter, less bulky and more natural. Enables AR glasses to see Like Maximus, Z-Lens technology minimizes light leakage. This means that third parties cannot see what the AR glasses wearer sees.

The Lumus Z-Lens shrinks the optical engine by 50% compared to the company’s current Maximus technology.

Photo: Lumus

However, there is an important difference. Thanks to the Maximus’ larger optical engine, the Z-Lens only offers 3,000 nits/W compared to his over 4,000 nits/W. However, the company claims that this is a conservative estimate and that it is still sufficient for daylight use. A few points about this: First, users need at least 2,000 nits in their eyes to use AR glasses outdoors, which is well surpassed by Z-Lens; This number is far superior to any other waveguide technology,” Goldman told ZDNET.

And Asus’ new laptops can display art in 3D on screen without VR/AR glasses

The first Z-Lens prototypes have the same 50 field of view as Maximus, but the company’s roadmap will soon exceed 80. “Lumus is just getting started with his 2D reflective waveguide and has a lot of headroom left. increase.

In addition to our unique support for direct bonding of optical elements for Rx prescription glasses, these developments should go a long way toward enabling “natural-looking glasses with augmented reality capabilities.” [that] It will unlock the consumer market and move the industry forward,” said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/this-new-optical-tech-could-make-ar-glasses-look-much-cooler/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos