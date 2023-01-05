Mercedes-Benz plans to build US electric vehicle charging network





Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that it will have a network of 2,500 high-power chargers in the US by 2027.

Fast chargers will be deployed at 400 locations and will operate under the Mercedes brand. Company car owners will have priority access, but the network will be open to cars from other manufacturers.

Tesla started building charging stations many years ago. The network has been critical to the automaker’s success by relieving car buyers’ fears that they might get stranded on the side of the road without enough places to plug their cars. These US fast chargers only work with Tesla vehicles, but the company says it will open its network to other brands.

Mercedes’ planned charging network is the latest sign that the company is getting serious about electric vehicles after losing customers to Tesla. Last year, the company opened a battery plant in Alabama and began manufacturing the electric sport utility vehicle EQS at a plant near Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Even when completed, Mercedes’ network would be only about a third of Tesla’s today. Still, the effort is more ambitious than other traditional automakers. Electrify America, which has his 3,400 fast chargers in 790 locations across the U.S., is a Volkswagen brand, despite the German company establishing the network and owning the majority of the business. does not stand out.

Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Officer Ola Krenius told reporters on Thursday that this was a strategic decision to invest our unspoken money.

Already a partner of European charging network Ionity, the company also plans to install Mercedes-branded chargers in Europe and China, but starting in the US.

Mercedes splits the cost of the network with MN8, the solar energy producer that powers the site. The companies said they plan to apply for federal grants available to companies that make chargers.

Mercedes owners can book charging times on the network. It’s designed to work automatically with Mercedes vehicles, so the driver doesn’t have to do anything more than plug in the vehicle.

Pasquale Romano, chief executive of charger maker ChargePoint, which supplies charging equipment to Mercedes, said on Thursday that all charging and payments are done invisibly.

The automaker plans to start building charging hubs this year. At least some devices power cars at 350 kilowatts per hour. This is much faster than chargers commonly found in the US.

Mercedes says the hub will be near restaurants and restrooms, such as luxury shopping malls frequented by the company’s wealthy customers. The hub has surveillance cameras for security.

Mercedes is trying to address complaints from owners of electric vehicles that they feel unsafe when using chargers in isolated areas. According to Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Scheffer, the hub is in a safe location and not in the backyard of a shopping center next to a trash can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/05/business/mercedes-benz-electric-vehicle-chargers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos