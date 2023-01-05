Google’s new high-definition maps are first in Volvo and Polestar electric cars





Google is rolling out the latest high-resolution version of Google Maps for cars powered by the tech giant’s native Android Automotive operating system. HD maps provide previously unavailable details such as lane markings, road signs, and traffic barriers.

The first vehicles to get the new HD maps are the Volvo EX90, the Swedish automaker’s new flagship electric vehicle due later this year, and the Polestar 3, Volvo’s first performance market SUV backed by Volvo. The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 share the same platform, the Volvos Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), and both use Android Automotive, Google’s native automotive operating system.

Image: Polestar

Both Volvo and Polestar are touting the inclusion of Google’s HD maps as a step toward more accurate, safer and advanced driver assistance features. This includes so-called unsupervised driving functions such as Volvos Pilot Assist. Automakers claim this will allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road while driving on the highway.

The first vehicles to get the new HD maps are the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3 electric car.

Road data provided by Google’s HD maps is combined with input from vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar and lidar and processed by each vehicle’s Nvidia computing system to power driver assistance features.

Building on our long history of mapping the world, Google’s new HD Maps are designed specifically for automakers, with comprehensive lane levels essential for powering next-generation autonomous driver assistance systems. and localization data. In a statement, Geo Automotive, Google’s manager. We are excited to continue our partnerships with leading automakers like Volvo to improve driver safety and comfort everywhere.

Image: Volvo

Volvo and Polestar are also rolling out remote check-in capabilities via Google smart home devices. For example, the owner can ask her Google Assistant to check the car’s battery level or heat the car in the comfort of their home. The feature is available in the US first, with plans to roll it out to other markets later this year.

Google didn’t provide details on how HD maps were created

Google didn’t provide details on how HD maps are created, but said the feature is only available to automakers using Google Automotive Services. According to Google, Google Automotive Services refers to when the car has services like his Google app and Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store built right into the car so you can access them without a phone. This is different from Android Automotive, which is an embedded operating system powered by Android software.

Google also said Waze, which was recently installed in a handful of Renault vehicles with the Android Automotive OS, will be coming to more vehicles, and will make its YouTube app readily available on Google Play. says.

Some car manufacturers, such as Stellantis, ship cars with Android Automotive, but don’t use Google Automotive services. Launched at Pacifica 2021, the automaker’s Uconnect 5 system is powered by Android Automotive. However, Stellantis chose not to use Google’s native apps, instead choosing to use TomTom and Amazon’s Alexa for mapping and digital assistant functionality respectively.

GM launched a number of vehicles with Android Automotive and Google Automotive Services, including the Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. Renault has also launched a model in Europe with a similar infotainment system, and Ford says he will go in this direction in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/5/23540392/google-maps-hd-volvo-ex90-polestar-3-ces The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos