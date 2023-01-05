Israel Seeks to Create R&D Fermentation Hub to Maintain Food Tech Dominance





Israel seeks to build a research and development hub for state-of-the-art fermentation technology for microorganisms such as yeast and fungi, ultimately producing alternative proteins on a larger scale and maintaining the country’s dominance in the field. and

The Israel Innovation Agency has announced a call for proposals to establish a new infrastructure to build a research and development facility that uses precision fermentation technology for the development of alternative proteins. The total budget for all approved proposals will be up to 50 million NIS ($14 million).

Fermentation, which has long been used to make beer, has also been employed to harness the alchemical abilities of microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Precision fermentation uses microorganisms as cell factories to produce specific proteins, enzymes, flavors, vitamins, pigments and fats. They can be used to produce everything from meat and seafood substitutes to products such as milk, ice cream, butter, cheese and gelatin.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said this infrastructure for the precision fermentation of microorganisms for food purposes will keep the Israeli ecosystem strong and help start-ups working on scale-up solutions in the field. We hope that it will help accelerate the development of companies and enterprises.

The IIA said the R&D fermentation infrastructure is aimed at increasing production and enabling technical and economic feasibility experiments for the first time in Israel. The production of larger batches will allow the start-up to conduct consumer testing and help them obtain regulatory food certification for nutrients produced using fermentation technology. The process is expected to pave the way for the establishment of local manufacturing plants, he said.

Specifically, the IAA’s request is to build a research and development fermentation infrastructure to produce nutrients in volumes of 10 to 20,000 liters. The R&D center, which includes related equipment and skilled personnel, will be used by Israeli food start-ups and academic research institutes.

The Alternative Proteins segment includes plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and eggs, farmed dairy, meat and seafood made from cells, and various fermentation processes and products. Among them, The IIA chose fermented proteins to offer the highest market growth potential and allow multiple companies to maximize the use of shared R&D facilities.

Israeli startup Chunk Foods uses fermentation technology to create alternative protein meat-like products (courtesy)

According to the Good Food Institute (GFI) Israel, Israeli companies are the world leaders in food technology investments in the alternative plant-based protein sector and second only to the United States in funding invested across the alternative protein industry. occupies the position of A non-profit organization that seeks to promote research and innovation in food technology.

The global alternative protein sector will attract $1.75 billion in the first half of 2022, with $320 million invested in blue and white alternative protein start-ups and companies, accounting for 18% of the total. In fermented proteins, Israel is second only to the United States, with $152 million invested in this sector, accounting for 38% of global investment, and second in the world for the number of 12 fermentation start-ups. is the rank.

At the same time, however, Israel has a number of local innovation hubs in the form of interdisciplinary research centers, technology transfer programs (from university laboratories to industry), research grants and training, and specific innovation hubs for fermentation technology start-ups. We lack the infrastructure to support the industry. .

Israeli food technology startup Remilk, a developer of cultured milk and dairy products, announced in April plans to open the world’s largest facility for milk-free production in Denmark. Founded in 2019, the startup produces milk proteins via a yeast-based fermentation process that makes them chemically identical to the proteins found in milk and dairy products.

Israel has marked the food technology industry as an R&D priority, which could create 55,000 high-paying jobs in the economy by 2030, Bin said.

Over the past decade, the IIA has allocated 230 million NIS in grants to the food technology industry, with over 140 million NIS spent on alternative proteins.

Bin points out that around 90% of this support has been allocated since the beginning of 2020, further demonstrating the growth of this ecosystem in Israel.

