Google search research paper paints negative implications of SEO





A Google research paper named Generative Models are Unsupervised Predictors of Page Quality paints a negative picture of SEO practices. There’s a section called “Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Attempts” that says, “Documents that attempt to do SEO tend to be flagged as very low quality.”

This paper was originally featured by Roger Montti. Roger Montti asked what this research paper is about useful content updates. I think Roger is here. At least in part, this paper seems to explain a lot about useful content updates.

“This is intuitive because these texts tend to simply string together a series of keywords and are therefore inconsistent. Additionally, product pages and professional profiles looking to do some form of SEO are moderately Media-centric domains such as image hosting domains often have embedded text that they don’t understand, presumably for SEO.”

Former Google spam fighter and now SEO Pedro Dias pointed this out on Mastodon, stating: low quality. “

Pedro isn’t wrong, but Google’s John Mueller tried to downplay it. — These are not attributes associated with SEO with the larger web. “I think it’s a losing battle to say ‘not all SEO is bad,'” he later added. Remember, Googlers such as John Mueller say SEO is important and something Google values, but there’s this research paper…

It’s sad to see this wording in a Google research paper, but we know how badass the SEO industry is in the outside world. If you’re not sure, ask a layman about his SEO and see what they think. I hope someone who works in search at Google doesn’t share that view, but Google is a big company.

Either way, it might make sense to read research papers, knowing that just because there is a patent document or research paper doesn’t mean Google uses it. But this could very well coincide with helpful content updates.

Forum discussion on Mastodon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seroundtable.com/google-search-research-paper-negative-on-seo-34688.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos