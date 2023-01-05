Razer Edge Game Handheld Arrives January 26th, Pre-Orders Open





Nearly a decade ago, Razer’s convertible gaming tablet, the Razer Edge, was my favorite thing I saw at CES. I’m back at CES in Las Vegas. Once again, it’s time to try out the reimagined new Razer Edge. This time it’s a compact 6.8-inch tablet handheld console, which launches on Jan. 26 for $400 (there’s also his 5G-equipped model, exclusive to Verizon).

The new Edge, which has long been teased by Razer since Qualcomm and Razer first showed off their handheld concept with their new gaming-centric G3X Gen 1 mobile processor a year ago, is the first Edge for me. It’s not a new idea like it used to be. It’s the latest in a trend of reviving handhelds in new ways, adapting ideas in the spirit of the Nintendo Switch to handhelds. The Edge is nothing like a Steam Deck. This is an Android tablet, similar to a large 6.8 inch phone that is not a phone. It feels similar to smaller tablets like the Nvidia Shield Tablet, but much slimmer.

At first, it can be overwhelming. I’ve seen Razer’s Kishi snap-on game controller for mobile phones, and the Edge has the same concept. It uses an improved version of the Kishi design that supports vibration haptics, something I’ve never been able to experience.

However, the combination of parts can add even more. The bright and nice large 6.8-inch AMOLED display looks great, and this tablet’s new G3X chipset could be better at handling streaming games. Razer boasts that it will be the ultimate way to try Xbox cloud gaming or play games via Steam Link, but I haven’t tried it yet either.

Let’s take a closer look at the buttons and the top-of-the-shoulder button/trigger.

James Martin/CNET

But the specs are great. It has a 2,400×1,080-pixel resolution display running at up to 144Hz, and the G3X processor promises aggressive cooling for extended gaming sessions. The 128GB of storage can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot. The included Kishi V2 Pro controller is detachable and adds vibration haptics not found on other models. Capture and stream gameplay using Google Play and existing streaming game services, as well as Razer’s existing Nexus app. The advantage for me is that I am not starting over. We aim to build on what already works and make it better.

Edge can be detached from the controller and used as a small Android tablet.

James Martin/CNET

The few games I played were locally saved games such as the old 2D platformer Dead Cells. The edges are wide and a bit long, but it doesn’t feel out of place compared to the Nintendo Switch or Steam deck.

The Razer Edge feels compact enough and its display looks great.

Scott Stein/CNET

With things like Edge it comes down to how well it works. I can’t say for sure yet. $400 isn’t a bad price, at least perfectly competitive with the cost of a Switch or Steam deck. But do you want this over one of those? Or use a controller similar to your phone Would I be happier? The advantages of The Edge seem interesting and I would like to play more. With only a few weeks left until January 26th, 2023 is already looking to be a busy year with tech hardware releases, so you might want to wait and see what comes next.

