Google’s High-Resolution Driving Maps Debut in Polestar 3





Google could soon give Polestar owners an edge in navigating around town. The search giant will first debut an ‘HD’ driving map that will be featured on his Polestar 3 SUV. The upgrade provides up-to-date, highly detailed road information, from lanes to road signs. This content will not only benefit existing driver assistance features such as Pilot Assist, but will prove integral to the eventual self-driving capabilities with his 3-option LiDAR-based Pilot Pack. must.

The Polestar 3 is expected to arrive in late 2023 and retail for $85,300 in the US. You should also see an upgraded map for your Volvo EX90. We asked Google if and when the HD maps will reach other cars, especially brands that don’t use the Google built-in (aka Android Automotive). We will let you know if the company can share more. In addition to Polestar, companies like GM, Honda, Renault, and Volvo (Polestar’s sibling brand) have committed to using the Android OS in at least some of their vehicles.

Enhancement is not a shock. Even with partial autonomy, highly accurate position data is required to ensure smooth navigation so that the car does not choose the wrong lane or miss a turn. Google also has extensive knowledge of driving maps thanks to Waymo’s robo-taxis efforts. Not to mention strong financial incentives to improve map technology. A more detailed map could encourage other automakers to adopt his Google apps and services.

You don’t have to wait for the new EV to use the new features Google has to offer. The update rolling out to Polestar 2 sedans adds Google Assistant-based remote actions. Handle basic tasks like preconditioning a climate control system, unlocking a door, or checking battery levels (including estimated range) without reaching for your phone or walking to your car. This feature is currently only available in the US, but will eventually be available in other countries.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-hd-maps-polestar-3-180036828.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos