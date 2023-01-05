Volvo Details New Google HD Map Display for 2024 EX90 at CES





Volvo’s first dedicated EV, the 2024 EX90 SUV, made its North American debut today as part of CES 2023. His EX90, due to arrive in 2024, features lidar, cameras and radar to feed Google’s newly announced HD maps. Features. The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 will be the first two of his vehicles to utilize this technology from Google.

Over the past few years, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has followed much the same trend as the automotive industry as a whole, blurring the lines between what is considered part of the automotive world and what exists solely in technology. has become In 2023, Volvo will bring its first purpose-built EV, his 2024 EX90 SUV to CES, making its North American debut. But CES is about technology, not about cars. So Volvo mostly shows off his latest Google mapping software.

Google’s HD maps are specifically designed for automakers to integrate into their vehicles. The EX90 utilizes the SUV’s lidar, camera and radar systems with Google’s lane level and local data. Objects such as lane markers, signs, or other vehicles are combined with data from the EX90’s sensors before software is processed on the vehicle’s native computer and driven by NVIDIA DRIVE AI platforms Xavier and Orin.

I haven’t had hands-on experience with this technology yet, but I can tell you that the HD map looks and functions similar to the display I experienced with my Tesla. The car’s radar and camera system captures images and provides drivers with real-time information about their surroundings. The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 will be his first two cars to get this technology before moving on to other Volvo vehicles and affiliated brands.

Volvo is also rolling out over-the-air updates (OTA). This increases the number of functions available to Google-enabled Volvos. The new update adds connectivity between a person’s Google device, such as the Google Home product, and the car. Owners will be able to use the device to check fuel level, battery level, charge status, ask to heat the car on a cold morning, and more.

In addition to new Google features, Volvo introduces or updates various other technical features. Access to Volvo’s Care Key feature is expanding, and details about over-the-air updates will be available in the Volvo Cars app, among other infotainment tweaks.

