Google recommends multiple date signals on web pages

After the Google News date mistake Glenn Gabe highlighted on Twitter, Google searcher Danny Sullivan told the community how to recommend including multiple date signals on web pages to avoid similar errors. reminded me.

Here is some guidance on dates: https://t.co/SwbFzZePsNhttps://t.co/crExeaQrVz

Understand that some people find that, ideally, just the metadata is enough. We will continue to work on improvements. But there are good reasons to prefer the presence of multiple date signals.

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 5, 2023

Inaccurate or outdated dates can be confusing and discourage users from visiting your site.

So Google needs to get it right. However, publishers must do their part by providing the correct signals to Google.

Sullivan provides a link to Google’s documentation on how search results affect byline dates.

“Google doesn’t rely on a single date factor because all factors are prone to problems. So our system looks at several factors to determine when a page was published or significantly We will determine our best estimate of what has been updated.”

Google does not guarantee that the byline date will appear in search results whether it appears or is included in the structured data, but following its guidelines will help Google algorithms find and process the information. helps.

Learn more about how to tell Google which dates to show in search results.

Best practices for article dates in Google Search results

There are several ways to ensure that the correct dates are displayed in search results.

use element: Elements are special HTML tags used to display dates and times. If the date is placed within this element and contains the datetime attribute, the exact date and time can be specified in a format that is easily machine readable. This helps search engines understand the date and display it accurately in search results. Using the lastmod tag: the lastmod tag. An element used to indicate the time a web page was last modified. Search engines can use this information to assess the relevance and freshness of pages and incorporate them into their search results. Use the pubdate tag: Blogs and news websites can use the pubdate tag to specify the date an article was published. This tag is