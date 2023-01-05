Tech
Google recommends multiple date signals on web pages
Google emphasizes the importance of including multiple date indicators on your webpages to ensure the correct date is displayed in search results.
After the Google News date mistake Glenn Gabe highlighted on Twitter, Google searcher Danny Sullivan told the community how to recommend including multiple date signals on web pages to avoid similar errors. reminded me.
Here is some guidance on dates: https://t.co/SwbFzZePsNhttps://t.co/crExeaQrVz
Understand that some people find that, ideally, just the metadata is enough. We will continue to work on improvements. But there are good reasons to prefer the presence of multiple date signals.
— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 5, 2023
Inaccurate or outdated dates can be confusing and discourage users from visiting your site.
So Google needs to get it right. However, publishers must do their part by providing the correct signals to Google.
Sullivan provides a link to Google’s documentation on how search results affect byline dates.
“Google doesn’t rely on a single date factor because all factors are prone to problems. So our system looks at several factors to determine when a page was published or significantly We will determine our best estimate of what has been updated.”
Google does not guarantee that the byline date will appear in search results whether it appears or is included in the structured data, but following its guidelines will help Google algorithms find and process the information. helps.
Learn more about how to tell Google which dates to show in search results.
Best practices for article dates in Google Search results
There are several ways to ensure that the correct dates are displayed in search results.
use
In addition to using proper HTML tags to specify dates, keeping your content up-to-date increases the chances of Google displaying the correct dates.
Finally, it’s important to minimize signals that confuse Google, such as showing multiple dates on the same page.
To ensure accurate date display in news and search, our guidance is that articles should contain a single, well-defined and visible date and time, ideally in the headline and article text. should be placed in between.
We’re working on improving our ability to detect and display article dates with minimal signals, but it’s not completely finished yet.
In the meantime, we strongly encourage you to follow Google’s best practices for article dates.
Featured Image: Igal Vaisman/Shutterstock
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
