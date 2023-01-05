Think tank rolls into Teccistan





With the help of John Handel

People stand behind a billboard before the CES Tech Show kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

LAS VEGAS This year’s CES floor is not just tech companies pitching their latest products, but think tankers who bring a unique perspective to the ongoing conversation at the convention about how technology is shaping society and vice versa. It’s full of

Wank isn’t here just to talk. They want to see what these new gadgets really do. Policy experts and staff on both sides of the aisle have a keen interest in understanding and managing the types of consumer gadgets on display here, and discussing their potential impact on people’s lives. I have.

Jordan Shapiro, an economics and data policy analyst at the center-left Progressive Policy Institute, explores what kinds of data collection capabilities will be built into next-generation technologies, and what their costs and benefits will be. I explained her eagerness to understand exactly.

“We want to keep biometric data private, but if we want to create a bionic arm, or if we want a car to know when humans aren’t paying attention to the road, we can also use biometric data. We need authentication data,” she said. “It’s very interesting to see what kinds of consumer electronics are starting to collect data that is hopefully private, really high-tech and personalized.”

When it comes to technology, PPI occupies an interesting place in the think-tank firmament. A liberal shop, but affiliated with the moderate New Democrat Coalition. Across a marble table in her court at the Vegas Venetian Resort, Shapiro and her colleagues explore how industry, left and right, can find compromises to advance innovation while protecting the public interest. She explained how she thought she was sexual.

Even among some right-wing thinkers today, the ethos of unlicensed innovation that has defined American tech policy for decades creates most of the big picture questions that the Technology Congress must now grapple with. There is a growing consensus that The scope of smartphone data collection and the harmful side effects of social media, to name two, didn’t appear on Washington’s radar until long after they had suffered. At CES, there is a palpable sense that both sides want to change that.

“There are aspects of the consumer that are not always reflected in the push for innovation,” Shapiro said. “Technologists want to be allowed to grow and thrive while balancing themes they may not always be aware of, such as ethics, philosophy, consumer protection and navigating the regulatory environment. ”

So it’s not just regulation-friendly Democratic-leaning think tanks that have irony in the game. We’ve covered extensively how right-wing, innovation-minded policy thinkers are setting their sights on technology as a tool for revitalizing global competitiveness and American industry. is.

I spoke with Brandon Pugh, Director of Cyber, Privacy, and Emerging Threats at the R Street Institute of Free Markets today. It adds too much friction to innovation in the sector.

One issue he considers important is strengthening cybersecurity at the federal level. This will become even more pronounced with the rise of quantum computing and advanced AI technologies.

I need to make a loud demand internally and have a representative here on cyber[security] By the way, Pugh told me. I think it’s a good balance. Governments shouldn’t get too involved in everyday life, but in the absence of federal law, cyber is an important exception, and states will continue to enact their own laws. This is a nightmare for bureaucrats, consumers, and security all at once.

If flea marketers’ calls for new domestic laws were unexpected, it’s just one of many examples of how accelerating technological innovation is disrupting American politics. Whatever the motivation, technology policy thinkers are increasingly asking for the same. Enhanced consumer protection. Greater transparency and accountability for tech giants. A strong support system for domestic innovation and industry to help the US compete with China.

“In the world of think tanks on the right, the conversations they are having about some of these issues come from a whole different direction,” says PPI technology policy analyst Malena Daily, who has a conservative perspective. But as she admitted, and as was evident in my conversation today, they frequently arrive at the same place.

Many spots are on the agenda this week, including today’s panel discussion on blockchain competitiveness, promoting domestic innovation and market competition, and discussing how changes in the global trade landscape will affect all of that. is climbing to Stay tuned for coverage tomorrow and Saturday.

Lina Khan. | | Pool photography by Saul Loeb

All the new partnerships here are no surprise. We also see some familiar tensions. The result could determine what the next generation of technology industries will look like.

Big tech companies are clearly very frustrated with some of President Joe Biden’s progressive Washington regulators and are not afraid to bring it to the fore and center.

In his “State of the Industry” remarks at the beginning of the conference Thursday morning, Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro said the Federal Trade Commission (now led by Chairman Lina Khan) It accused consumers of moving away from long-held antitrust standards and risking wide-ranging consequences. Benefits should facilitate reviews of M&A transactions.

A thinker and regulator, Khan is known for her view that technology monopolies may need to be measured by criteria that go beyond the old model of whether corporate behavior hurts consumers. . Khan and other critics of this consumer welfare standard argue that it may not be suitable for evaluating marketplaces in an age of free online services.

The FTC has moved to new standards to protect existing competitors. It is the real antithesis of innovation, the antithesis of the free market system, the antithesis of a more innovative economy. Shapiro warned on his CES stage. And we believe it will hurt our U.S. leadership. I’ve heard this from small companies as well as big ones.

SMEs want to be able to invest and want to have the money to invest, the CTA chief added. It’s one.

The complaint is nothing new to Shapiro and other industry representatives, but it shows just how much attention Washington has at this year’s CES as we head into 2023.

Of course, the FTC doesn’t believe that Shapiro, who called himself the tech industry’s paid cheerleader, accurately characterizes the FTC’s efforts.

When asked about Mr. Shapiros' remarks, an FTC spokesperson said the FTC's work is rooted in congressional powers that go back more than a century and are underpinned by substantial case law. The laws we enforce require us to seek to prevent unfair methods of competition that foster innovation, protect consumers, and benefit the American economy.

