iPhone-like emergency text coming to Android via satellite in 2023





One of Apple’s most important perks with the iPhone 14 is the ability to use satellite to send emergency texts when you’re out of mobile network range. Later this year, Android phones will have a similar feature that will relay emergency messages almost anywhere on the planet via satellites orbiting the earth.

At CES 2023, Qualcomm debuted the Snapdragon Satellite. This is a service that uses his constellation of 66 satellites from orbital communications company Iridium to relay emergency text and data for free. While this keeps Android phones on par with his iPhone advancements, it also ushers in an era where emergency communications go beyond the edge of his mobile network.

Read more: The Biggest Announcements of CES 2023

Like Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, Snapdragon Satellite comes standard with your phone and doesn’t go through a third-party service. And similar to Apple’s feature, you’ll likely be able to link up with satellites and send emergency messages by simply pointing your phone at the sky. According to Qualcomm, if you don’t catch a satellite, you can try again after 8 to 12 minutes when the satellite orbits the planet again at around Mach 20.

Qualcomm has tapped satellite provider Iridium for its Snapdragon Satellite feature.

iridium

Scheduled for release in late 2023, Snapdragon Satellite will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip and devices powered by the Snapdragon X70 modem introduced at MWC 2022. The hardware has this capability and could be a top-end phone coming this year like the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Qualcomm may subdivide this feature down to devices with lower-end chips, but there are no clear plans to do so at this time.

Qualcomm has yet to reveal all the details. I’m not sure how the interface works, whether you can send texts normally or, like Apple’s Emergency SOS, answer a small survey before sending a message. It’s also unclear how long Qualcomm will offer this service for free. For comparison, Apple promises to give away his two years of Emergency SOS for free.

Beyond emergency text message support, Qualcomm plans to offer a premium service that will allow satellites to be used to send data and texts for more social purposes. It did not disclose the cost.

No matter how people use them, Iridium believes a constellation of satellites can handle the message load. Iridium Chief Technology Officer Greg Pelton said:

The 25-year-old Iridium satellite has limitations, and its GSM-like signaling system is closer to 2G than 5G, Grilli said. This means that the Snapdragon Satellite cannot be used for voice calls unless Iridium transmits new satellites. However, Qualcomm believes that the Iridium constellation has a lifespan of decades ahead of relaying text, given the satellite’s 50-year lifespan.

Qualcomm chose Iridium because of Constellation’s proven capabilities over a company that hasn’t been in operation for so long, the company said.

Apple is using Globalstar’s 24 satellite network (17 more planned) for its emergency SOS service.

Verizon is working with Amazon’s Project Kuiper. It aims to use microsatellite clusters like Starlink for emergency messages and potentially complement 4G and 5G mobile networks. .

AT&T had partnered with satellite carrier OneWeb for limited business connectivity, but last fall AT&T struck its own deal with AST SpaceMobile to boost its mobile network and allow regular customers to connect via satellite. I made it

It’s unclear how Qualcomm’s efforts will integrate with other satellite products, and there’s still a lot for chipmakers to figure out on their own.Unlike Apple, which can set its own terms for the iPhone, Qualcomm is currently You’ll need to go to phone makers using Snapdragon chips and see how they want to implement Snapdragon Satellite.

