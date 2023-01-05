CES 2023: Razer Edge is one of the most promising gaming handhelds ever.





CNN Underscored brings you all the best from CES 2023 all week long. Check out the CES 2023 Coverage Hub for a hands-on preview of this year’s biggest tech straight from the show floor.

From phone attachments like the Backbone One controller to dedicated Android handhelds like the Logitech G Cloud, this is your option to enjoy console-quality control when playing your favorite mobile and cloud-based games on the go. It was there before. However, each of these solutions comes with its own set of trade-offs, such as fast cell phone battery drain and lack of 5G support.

These are the exact same kinds of problems Razer is trying to solve with its new $399 Razer Edge, which the company calls the ultimate gaming handheld. I got to spend time with Razer’s new device at his CES 2023. I don’t think anyone will have to spend hundreds of dollars on a dedicated mobile game console, but it’s arguably the best interpretation of the concept we’ve seen so far.

Product: Razer Edge Release Date: Currently pre-orderable on Razer.com (Wi-Fi) and Verizon (5G) Price: $400 (Wi-Fi); special offer (5G) starting at $360 Why it’s worth noting: The Razer Edge It solves many problems that other cloud gaming devices had such as lack of 5G support and non-detachable controls. The most powerful Android device for playing games from the Play Store, streaming titles from Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, and a great screen for watching movies on the big screen when you’re not gaming. You can get a new mini tablet.

Mike Andronico/CNN Underscore

The Razer Edge consists of two parts: a 6.8-inch tablet with a vibrant AMOLED screen and the detachable Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. Put it all together and you have a compact Switch-like gaming handheld capable of playing Android and cloud-based games, and it performs pretty well based on my short hands-on time.

What stood out the most for me about the Edge was the display, which produced rich, vibrant colors whether I was staring at the rainbow patterns on the device’s home screen or participating in a massive Fortnite showdown. The display here isn’t quite as big as the Logitech G Cloud’s 7-inch screen, but it’s richer and sharper, with a much smoother 144Hz refresh rate (compared to Logitech’s 60Hz), and it’s better suited for competitive gaming. maximize responsiveness.

The Kishi V2 Pros’ controls were comfortable and reliable in my testing, whether fighting off aliens in Halo Infinite or competing against a suite of colorful cars in a custom match in Fortnite. Its haptic feedback gives it an advantage over other mobile his solutions like the Backbone One. You also get a USB-C passthrough (for in-game charging) and a headphone jack for immersing yourself in the action.

Mike Andronico/CNN Underscore

On the software side, the Edge runs full Android 12L. That means you can access millions of apps from the Google Play Store, from games to productivity. Even better, pressing a dedicated button on the Kishi controller opens the Razer Nexus app, offering quick access to services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, and a curated list of Play Store games that offer gamepad support. (something Google itself doesn’t do). ). Razer has Valve updated his Steam Link app for this device. That means you’ll be able to stream his favorite PC games directly from your computer when you’re away from your rig.

Razer also churned out Edges Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processors specifically designed for high-end gaming (not yet available for other mobile devices). We’ll have to spend more time on the Edge to see how this compares to the average phone, but the device runs his Fortnite very well locally and after a fairly long play session also remained impressively cool and quiet.

The Edge also comes in an optional 5G variant, only through Verizon, which promises fast, ultra-wideband speeds for gaming on the go. The lack of cellular support was one of my biggest stumbling blocks to the $350 Logitech G Cloud, so I’m especially eager to try this feature. That said, my test unit was able to stream Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Pass fairly well, even on spotty hotel internet.

Mike Andronico/CNN Underscore

The Razer Edge is one of the most impressive gaming handhelds I’ve tested, offering the best display, processor and cellular support I’ve seen in a device of its kind. However, its $399 price tag is nothing to scoff at. It’s a somewhat niche offering for the most hardcore mobile gamers (or those willing to buy a companion device to take their PC or console games anywhere).

If you want a better way to play mobile games, most people will be introduced to the excellent $100 Backbone One or the Razer-owned $100 Kishi V2. Both can be plugged into your phone for console-like action right out of the box (Razer eventually gets his Kishi V2 Pro alone for around $150). The Logitech G Cloud offers a larger screen and sells for a noticeably lower $300 these days. Still, if you’re a mobile or cloud gaming enthusiast looking for the best, the Edge should be on your radar.

