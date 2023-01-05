A modern data architecture drives innovation





Naveen Kamat, executive director and CTO of data and AI services at IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, said each business unit is driving digital transformation in its own way. They set up their own app in the cloud that generates data daily. Then comes web and social media data. Enterprise data assets are getting bigger and bigger. Much more complicated to manage.

The insurance industry is an example of the complexity of today’s data landscape. Ali Shahkarami, Chief Data Officer, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), says one of the major challenges to good data management in insurance is the large number of legacy systems built over the years. This is especially true for international companies operating across borders with different products, regulatory and reporting requirements. The ability to do so in a centralized and consistent manner is a major challenge. Influence everything you build with data and analytics.

Unfortunately, data management is getting harder and harder, and data management skills are harder to come by. According to Gartner, the number of skilled data professionals has remained flat or even declined over the past decade, despite the growing number of data and application silos. This means meeting the need for integrated data analytics will take longer than ever before.

The consequences for organizations that fail to manage their data effectively and efficiently have been dire. For one thing, the cost of poor data management is growing. The cost of poor quality data can be about 20% of revenue, said Thomas C. Redman, president of consulting firm Data Quality Solutions, in his MIT Sloan Management Review article he co-authored. I’m guessing.

Redman and Thomas H. Davenport write that almost all studies suffer from bad data. Sales reps correcting errors in data they receive from marketing, data scientists spending 80% of their time processing data, finance teams spending three-quarters of their time reconciling reports, making decisions that don’t believe numbers and instructions. his or her staff to verify them.

Redman and Davenport estimate that less than 5% of companies are using data and data science to gain a competitive edge. They conclude that companies are failing to capture the strategic potential of their data.

Poor data management is a major barrier when it comes to implementing advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. Gartner Distinguished Vice President and Analyst, Rita Salam, says that if data bias, diversity, and systematic labeling are not part of your data management strategy, your AI program will not only be ineffective, Without the right data, it says building AI is dangerous and probably dangerous. .

