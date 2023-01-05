Will Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i finally allow dual-screen laptops?





The Yoga Book 9i is one of the most compact ways to port a dual screen computing experience to date.

June Wang/ZDNET

The standout product for me in Lenovo’s CES 2023 laptop and desktop lineup is definitely the Yoga Book 9i.

This isn’t the first attempt at a multi-screen laptop. The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 received high marks from us at the end of last year. Devices like Lenovo’s own ThinkPad X1 Fold have taken this concept and sought to achieve something similar with a single folding screen.

But at least so far, none of these attempts have actually achieved what I, and many productivity enthusiasts like myself, have always dreamed of: a true dual-screen computing experience that can be used on the go. not created in Can the Yoga Book 9i change all that? Let’s see…

Also, Lenovo’s eye-catching Yoga Book 9i, Tab Extreme tablet, etc.

The real benefit of a dual-screen setup is how often you don’t have to switch between windows to get your work done. We’ve all experienced the pain of having to juggle large projects on tiny laptop displays, endlessly flipping between spreadsheets full of stats, or sifting through suggestions and emails from colleagues. You have to exchange things like media assets. The whole process slows down and makes you want to throw that compact little PC out the window.

Zenbook Pro 15 with raised secondary screen.

Asus

Attempts like the Zenbook Pro 14, or the 15-inch model above, could get halfway by packing a smaller secondary display into an admittedly slightly heavier form factor. This approach is useful for things like the video editing timeline that Asus likes to use in the example photo, but it’s impractical for things like the aforementioned spreadsheets and emails.

Also: CES 2023 Day 2: The Biggest Announcement

Small secondary displays that replace laptop touchpads have similar problems.

Ultimately, do you think the ones you see above are more practical and easier to use than plain old all-in-one laptops with regular hinges?

Asus

So what about having just one giant foldable screen? This is something several laptop makers, including Lenovo, have tried with models like his ThinkPad X1 Fold above and Asus’ Zenbook 17 Fold.

At first glance, both devices look futuristic. But just like these transparent displays are obsessed with his sci-fi movies, one has to wonder… is this actually practical?

For the majority of users, the answer is no. None of these models really caught on, and while they’re certainly novel, they don’t itch as much as a desktop setup with two displays of the same size.

I won’t go into detail here as I’ve covered the wonders of a multi-monitor setup to get the job done. But it’s taking too long for laptop makers to do the obvious and create a working clamshell laptop with two separate screens.

Does it look a little strange? of course. But we might be looking at the best take on dual-screen laptops.

June Wang/ZDNET

The only products that come close are secondary and tertiary monitor add-ons for regular laptops. Add-on screens like this might be practical for the truly avid road warrior, but most of us spend our coffee on his face in his shop while the Transformers sound effects play in our heads. would be blushing. The lengthy setup process they require.

And how to choose the right monitor layout for the job

This is what makes the new Yoga Book 9i so unique. It doesn’t require an absurd setup, doesn’t require a small screen with an unusual shape, whether the app works well or not. It’s basically just two average-sized laptop displays attached to hinges, with all the hardware needed to run them packed into a slim outer shell.

Being able to put the entire device into portrait mode means it can handle tasks like coding or reading long messaging chains.

lenovo

Of course, even this form factor, which looks like the most objectively usable way to have a dual-screen setup on the go, still needs some tweaks. Need to carry extra accessories. Input is also limited to dual touchscreens or the optional Lenovo Stylus, unless you also bring a mouse.

Luckily, if you forget everything else, you can choose between the onscreen keyboard or the virtual touchpad, but both eat up the dual-screen real estate that makes this device so special.

As usual, it will be up to consumers to decide if the company has finally answered the dual-screen laptop question correctly once the Yoga Book 9i hits the market in June. It also depends on whether the specs listed below make him worth the $2,100 asking price. If the reality of the Yoga Book 9i finally lives up to the great potential of a truly useful dual-screen laptop, it might just be a bargain.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Specs Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15OSWindows 11 Home, ProGraphicsIntel Iris XeRAM16GBStorage512GB, 1TBDisplaydual 13.3-inch 2.8K, 400 nits, OLED touch screens, DCI-P3 100%, 60Hz, 16:10 4-side Narrow Bezel (91% AAR), HDR, PureSight, Dolby VisionAudio2 x 2W, 2x 1W Bowers & Wilkins Speakers, Dolby AtmosCameraFHD IR+RGB (5M USB) Webcam with Privacy Shutter Battery Capacity 80WHr Battery LifeMobile Mark 2018: Up to 7.3 Hours of video playback: up to 10 hours (150 nit dual screen), up to 14 hours (single screen) Dimensions 11.78ix 8.03 x 0.63 inches (299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm) 4) Wireless Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Software Windows Hello, Cortana, Lenovo Vantage, Microsoft Office 365, Amazon Alexa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/can-lenovos-yoga-book-9i-finally-make-dual-screen-laptops-a-thing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos