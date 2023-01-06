LG’s Wireless 97-inch OLED TV: The Biggest Surprise Wasn’t Its Huge Size





Over the years, I’ve covered TV at CES, and it’s not all that surprising. We’ve seen wild screens, some that roll up and some that are basically big like video walls, and the early versions and prototypes were ready for them. When he walked into the LG suite at the Las Vegas hotel, what he saw across the room was a big surprise.

And I mean big. This is the 97-inch OLED TV we first saw when LG announced it last year, and it’s still the largest OLED TV in the world. OLED offers the best image quality available, so it’s very impressive in person at this size. But it wasn’t a surprise. For me, I was surprised when an LG representative told me that his beautiful, huge 4K image was being sent to my TV without cables. Wireless TV is real and coming this year.

Learn more: Follow the CES 2023 Live Blog. In addition, here are some key highlights from CES so far:

Now Playing: Watch This: LG’s Wireless OLED TV Is a 97-Inch Tech Power

4:58

Across the room from the TV was a wireless transmitter box. The back of the box had a standard HDMI plug and some other connections, one HDMI cable going to his Blu-ray player. The image on the screen is from a Blu-ray disc, transmitted wirelessly (to my eye) from the box to the TV. You can rotate the top of the box to aim the built-in antenna towards your TV.

The TV comes with a transmitter box. A tab on the top reveals the internal antenna, which can be rotated and aimed at the TV.

James Martin/CNET

The TV itself had no video input at all, just a blank piece of metal with a TV input usually on the back. The idea is to reduce wiring. This is an old Bugaboo with nice TV facilities. For those of you who can afford his 97-inch OLED TV, you hide your AV equipment in a cabinet out of sight, along with the transmitter box that everything plugs into. This leaves only the power cord to the TV, which LG has cleverly hidden in one of the legs of the stand.

Of course, any number of TV stands can store equipment. But wireless connectivity allows the TV to stand alone. This is impressive with one of LG’s easel-like stands (pictured above), which can greatly simplify wall mounting.

LG says the box can be placed up to 30 feet away from the TV. When I asked if the wireless connection was a potential hazard, especially if you were sitting between the box and the TV, a company rep said standard he uses technology similar to Wi-Fi routers. I answered that it was not dangerous because Others also say that he is not affected by Wi-Fi traffic. Signals can handle resolutions up to 4K, 120Hz. This is the maximum value for today’s game. It’s also the highest resolution and frame rate most TVs can handle, including LG’s usual 4K OLED model.

The back of the junction box is where you connect your gear.

James Martin/CNET

There are 3 HDMI inputs on the box, which is surprising since most high-end TVs have 4, but that’s not a deal breaker in my book. Antenna, 2 USB, Ethernet, optical digital output, and serial port for home automation control.

Wireless TVs have sold in the past, and wireless technology is making its way into projectors. You can also buy wireless HDMI extender kits for under $100, but they usually can’t handle such high bandwidth. This is the first time I’ve seen this built into a TV. A company called Displace TV also showed a wireless OLED model at his CES, which is a 55-inch battery-powered screen designed for portable use.

Along with the 97-inch size, LG plans to release wireless OLEDs called the M3 series in 83-inch and 77-inch sizes. As with the rest of LG’s 2023 TVs, LG says it will come sometime in 2023, as prices have yet to be determined. At $2,900 for a 77-inch OLED TV, the M3 isn’t cheap, regardless of its size.

Besides the M3, LG also announced three other series of wired OLED TVs at CES 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/lg-wireless-97-inch-oled-tv-the-thing-that-most-surprised-me-wasnt-its-massive-size/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos