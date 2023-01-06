Mercedes launches its own fast-charging network for EVs





With EVs and the charging infrastructure they require on everyone’s mind these days, the announcement of Mercedes-Benz’s own charging network is particularly timely. The automaker unveiled details of its plans at his CES (Consumer Electronics Show) event in Las Vegas today. Fast charging stations will be open to other brands, not just Mercedes.

Even with the Vision EQXX on the display stand, Mercedes-Benz’s big announcement at CES this year wasn’t a new car, but news that the automaker was embarking on a high-powered 350 kW charging network game.

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch a new open electric vehicle charger network in North America later this year. Mercedes plans to operate over 400 hubs (aka stations) with over 2500 high-power chargers (aka plugs) across North America by 2027.

The network will expand to include more than 10,000 chargers in Europe, China and “other major markets” by the end of the decade, Mercedes said. Initially, Mercedes plans to place from 4 He to 12 chargers in each hub, but in the future this number may increase to 30 He in the hub.

The charging network will be open to drivers of compatible EVs, and locations will be selected at participating Mercedes-Benz dealerships, near major urban areas, near major roads. The station uses plug-and-charge technology, allowing payment details to be sent from the car to the charger without further action, but also credit card and app-based payments.

Just because the station is open to compatible EVs doesn’t mean there’s nothing special about drivers for EQS and other 3-point star plug-in models. For example, his EV drivers at Mercedes-Benz will now be able to pre-book charging station times from their vehicles, and the network will prioritize Mercedes-Benz customers. From the driver’s perspective, the Mercedes EV’s navigation system communicates with the charging network and can automatically optimize routes and automatically book charging sessions if necessary, so distance is not a concern. You can reach your destination on time.

Tesla has taken the lead in charging stations for EVs operated by automakers, but nearly all of the company’s 40,000 Superchargers use Tesla-specific adapters and are not compatible with other EVs.

Rivian is also building something called the Rivian Adventure Network, but it only has nine stations in operation. Other electric vehicle makers rely on public charging stations operated by independent companies or partners, such as Electrify America, which Volkswagen was forced to install after a diesel emissions scandal.

Mercedes will work with MN8 Energy to provide renewable energy for the charging hub and ChargePoint on other technical aspects of the hub and charger. Mercedes is a shareholder of ChargePoint and the two companies are already working on Mercedes me Charge technology in the US. Some of the new stations will have solar-powered lights and security features. Mercedes said he expects the North American portion of the network to cost him just over $1 billion in the next six or seven years. Mercedes and her MN8 split this cost about in half.

