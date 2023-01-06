How to Unlock Hidden Google Scores to Reduce PPC Costs





Stocks are volatile, inflation is rising, and talk of a global recession is growing. In this economy, we can’t afford to waste money. You want to make an immediate impact and find the fastest path to revenue. Also, pay-per-click (PPC) strategies are commonly adopted by companies looking to run paid advertising campaigns.

But it’s not that simple. Google claims that original, high-quality content ranks higher in search results. Also, as a digital marketer, I’ve found that Google expects ads to be as clickable as they are from organic search. Search engines aren’t looking for organizations with just a few clicks to a landing page for direct conversions. Especially since it already has its own shopping panel for that.

Most people assume that all businesses pay the same price for advertising. However, accounts that create hundreds of quality campaigns and deliver authentic user experiences are rated higher than those that don’t. Google incentivizes these advertising strategies by offering discounts of up to 90% on quality campaigns, so for every $1.00 an average user spends on clicking on the same keyword, He ends up spending $0.10. That means you can get up to 10x more results for the same cost with a fully optimized campaign.

Raise your score first

Creating great campaigns with the great content your customers are looking for adds value not only to the customer journey, but to Google as well. The search giant wants people to find what they’re looking for efficiently and quickly, so they continue to trust their platform. time spent or where you traveled next), assign a corresponding quality score.

This calculation has a direct impact on your PPC costs and is essential for improving your Google Ads Quality Score. We use a scale of 1 to 10, and when you reach 8 or higher, you start getting big discounts from Google. Finding and raising this score is therefore a top priority for your PPC marketing strategy. Learning more about managing your Quality Score can also save you money in the long run.

About Google Quality Score

Now that you know Google’s Quality Score exists, you need to understand how it’s calculated. Google often keeps its cards in its chest, but there are three main components to this Quality Score that are no different than what constitutes a good website on his SEO side.

page load speed

Web page loading speed is a top priority when building and configuring a website. According to Cloudflare, large companies such as Mobify and Walmart have improved conversions by up to 2% by reducing page load times by up to 1 second. Whether on mobile or desktop, the faster your pages load, the better your performance.

This is the most important factor, so you should consistently work on PageSpeed ​​optimization. To do that, you need to clean up unnecessary JavaScript or CSS-based third-party cookies. Optimizing image size, format and rendering. Ensure a dynamic site that adapts to any screen size. Also consider a content delivery network if you are dealing with a large amount of content.

content quality

Content quality is the second factor that affects your Quality Score. In SEO, this means building your conversion funnel with helpful blogs and information about your company (for example, about your company page). But PPC is different. You don’t want people to visit your website and get lost in the shuffle. Instead, you can create a landing page just for his PPC campaign with no header and footer.

Streamlined pages encourage people to come and do exactly what you want: fill out forms, make phone calls, sign up for free trials, and more. You can even request an email to generate interest and build a valuable list. Whatever approach you take, it should provide enough value to drive engagement that matches the user’s search intent.

click rate

Finally, there is click through rate (CTR), which ultimately measures the effectiveness of the advertising campaign itself. Your girlfriend’s PPC post should be directly relevant to the context of the user’s search and be straightforward about why someone should click. The more click-throughs, the cheaper each click ends up being.

Learning how to utilize tools, systems and processes as efficiently as possible will give you a competitive edge. And if you can justifiably tell your clients that you can reduce their PPC costs by 25%, let alone 75% or more, you will stand out in the market.

Find and improve your Google Ads Quality Score

Now that you know your Google Quality Score and how to improve it, it’s time to reveal the quality of your ads.To check your Quality Score, sign in to your Google Ads account and select[キーワード]Choose. Then click the column icon in the upper right corner,[キーワードの列を変更]is under[品質スコア]Open the section.[適用]Click to view your Quality Score and implement PPC strategies to increase your Quality Score.

We’ve found that making this a key metric has a direct impact on the end result.

Ross Denny is president and co-founder of Ezzey, a digital marketing agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

